In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, the Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region using UAVs. The air raid alert lasted for over five hours. As a result of the enemy attack, private homes were damaged, but there have been no civilian casualties. reported
According to the State Emergency Service (SES), a Russian strike caused the roof of a warehouse building in Boryspil, Kyiv region, to catch fire.
“Firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze at 03:40. There were no casualties,” the SES reported.
In the Brovary district, a blast wave damaged five private homes, but no casualties were reported.
“Nine rescuers and two units of equipment were deployed to the scene,” the SES stated.
Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk confirmed that six private homes in the Brovary district were affected by the overnight drone attack. Emergency services are continuing work to assess the damage caused by the attack.
“All residents whose homes were damaged will receive necessary assistance,” the regional administration said.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 143 drones and two ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight.
“During the night of February 16, the enemy attacked with 143 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of decoy UAVs,” the statement read.
The Russian forces launched UAVs from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, and Shatalovo. Additionally, two ballistic missiles targeted the Odesa region from temporarily occupied Crimea.
“As of 09:00, 95 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs have been confirmed shot down,” the Air Force reported.
Air defense systems were active in the regions of Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv.
Additionally, 46 enemy decoy UAVs were lost from radar tracking.
