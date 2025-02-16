In the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, the Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region using UAVs. The air raid alert lasted for over five hours. As a result of the enemy attack, private homes were damaged, but there have been no civilian casualties. reported

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), a Russian strike caused the roof of a warehouse building in Boryspil, Kyiv region, to catch fire.

“Firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze at 03:40. There were no casualties,” the SES reported.

In the Brovary district, a blast wave damaged five private homes, but no casualties were reported.

“Nine rescuers and two units of equipment were deployed to the scene,” the SES stated.