Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported successful “drone sanctions” – as it sardonically referred to its drones strikes – against two key Russian enterprises supporting the Russian military-industrial complex—the Ilsky Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.

At least 20 explosions were heard near the Ilsky refinery Sunday night, followed by a fire, confirmed by local authorities.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the SBU, this facility includes six technological units with a total processing capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year. In February last year, SBU drones had previously targeted this refinery, damaging a primary oil processing unit worth $50 million.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is located approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Krasnodar and over 360 kilometers (224 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Advertisement

The second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, the largest facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on Russian territory. As a result of the attack, the station was shut down and taken out of operation. Currently, oil is being rerouted around this station, according to Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources.

“Russian oil refineries and pumping stations are entirely legitimate targets. They not only support Russia’s military by supplying fuel to enemy forces but also play a crucial role in financing the war through oil profits. Therefore, drone visits to these facilities will continue,” the SBU source stated.

‘No Deals Without Us’ – Zelensky Vows Not to Recognize any Russia-US Agreements in Saudi Talks
Other Topics of Interest

‘No Deals Without Us’ – Zelensky Vows Not to Recognize any Russia-US Agreements in Saudi Talks

Zelensky said that he is not visiting Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to join talks between the US and Russia on Ukraine but that his visit had already been scheduled.

 

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims to have intercepted and destroyed 90 UAVs overnight:

  • 38 UAVs over the Azov Sea
  • 24 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai
  • 15 UAVs over Crimea
  • 7 UAVs over the Black Sea
  • 2 UAVs over Kursk and Rostov regions each
  • 1 UAV over Bryansk and Belgorod regions each

Additionally, the ministry reported the destruction of a Neptune-MD guided missile over the Azov Sea.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

More on SBU
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency Zelensky
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 12
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU SBU
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 5
Russia Allegedly Recruits Unsuspecting 19-Year-Olds for Suicide Bombing Plot in Ukraine Ukraine
Russia Allegedly Recruits Unsuspecting 19-Year-Olds for Suicide Bombing Plot in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 4
Ukrainian Drones Hit Missile Arsenal, Key Russian Oil Facility in Russia’s Tver Region Russia
Ukrainian Drones Hit Missile Arsenal, Key Russian Oil Facility in Russia’s Tver Region
By Julia Struck
Jan. 29
Read Next
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance Ukraine
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
Ukraine’s Zelensky, UAE President Discuss Economic Cooperation Zelensky
Ukraine’s Zelensky, UAE President Discuss Economic Cooperation
By AFP
8h ago
‘No Deals Without Us’ – Zelensky Vows Not to Recognize any Russia-US Agreements in Saudi Talks Zelensky
‘No Deals Without Us’ – Zelensky Vows Not to Recognize any Russia-US Agreements in Saudi Talks
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Ukraine-China Talks in Munich: Who Said What? Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Ukraine-China Talks in Munich: Who Said What?
By Leo Chiu
10h ago
« Previous Russia Launches 147 Shahed Drones at Ukraine, Blackouts &amp; Damage Reported
Next » Children of Russia’s and Odesa’s Chief Rabbis Marry in Israel Amid War