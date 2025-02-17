From Sunday evening to Monday morning, Feb. 17, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones, with air defenses successfully destroying 83 of the drones, while 59 were lost from radar tracking, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“As of 9:00 a.m., the confirmed destruction of 83 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones has been recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions,” the Air Force reported.

Explosions were heard overnight in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, while air defenses were active in Kyiv, as witnessed by Kyiv Post journalists in the city and regional suburbs. One person was injured in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region. One man sustained a hand injury and received medical assistance on-site.