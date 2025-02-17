From Sunday evening to Monday morning, Feb. 17, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones, with air defenses successfully destroying 83 of the drones, while 59 were lost from radar tracking, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“As of 9:00 a.m., the confirmed destruction of 83 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones has been recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions,” the Air Force reported.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Explosions were heard overnight in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, while air defenses were active in Kyiv, as witnessed by Kyiv Post journalists in the city and regional suburbs. One person was injured in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region. One man sustained a hand injury and received medical assistance on-site.

Advertisement

Additionally, damage was reported in four districts of the Kyiv region, including private houses, cars, and a production facility that caught fire, which has since been extinguished.

Due to the massive attack, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions, including the capital, according to the National Energy Company Ukrenergo. It’s currently unknown when the power will be restored.

“The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure,” Ukrenergo stated.

Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison
Other Topics of Interest

Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison

Moscow, used to calling Ukrainians ‘Nazis,” is outraged by being compared to Hitler’s regime.

Tens of thousands of people remain without heating, electricity, and water despite the cold weather in Ukraine, where nighttime temperatures dropped to between -12°C and -17°C and are expected to remain low in the coming days.

The drones were launched from the axes of the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Drones
Video Shows Drones Destroying Russian $130 Million Missile System in Donetsk Drones
Video Shows Drones Destroying Russian $130 Million Missile System in Donetsk
By Steve Brown
8h ago
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure Russia
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
11h ago
Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack Drones
Russians Freeze Mykolaiv With Mid-Winter Attack
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Kyiv Region Rocked by Russia’s 143 Drones, Missiles Kyiv
Kyiv Region Rocked by Russia’s 143 Drones, Missiles
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal Ukraine
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone War in Ukraine
Key Electronic Warfare Systems Destroyed in Russia Before Reaching Combat Zone
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison Ukraine
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison
By AFP
6h ago
European Leaders Meet on Response to US Ukraine Shift Ukraine
European Leaders Meet on Response to US Ukraine Shift
By AFP
6h ago
« Previous Trump’s Ukraine Envoy to Meet Polish President Amid Ukraine War Shift
Next » ‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure