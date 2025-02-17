From Sunday evening to Monday morning, Feb. 17, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones, with air defenses successfully destroying 83 of the drones, while 59 were lost from radar tracking, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
“As of 9:00 a.m., the confirmed destruction of 83 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones has been recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions,” the Air Force reported.
Explosions were heard overnight in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, while air defenses were active in Kyiv, as witnessed by Kyiv Post journalists in the city and regional suburbs. One person was injured in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region. One man sustained a hand injury and received medical assistance on-site.
Additionally, damage was reported in four districts of the Kyiv region, including private houses, cars, and a production facility that caught fire, which has since been extinguished.
Due to the massive attack, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions, including the capital, according to the National Energy Company Ukrenergo. It’s currently unknown when the power will be restored.
“The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure,” Ukrenergo stated.
Tens of thousands of people remain without heating, electricity, and water despite the cold weather in Ukraine, where nighttime temperatures dropped to between -12°C and -17°C and are expected to remain low in the coming days.
The drones were launched from the axes of the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
