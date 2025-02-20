Following the lead of former vice president Mike Pence, Republican New York congressman Mike Lawler, Nebraska representative Don Bacon, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (infamous for his flip-flopping and fence-sitting on US President Donald Trump’s tactics) more Republicans lined up in front of the microphones on Wednesday to express disdain for the president’s handling of a peace deal in Ukraine.

Pence, who broke with Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021 in a bid to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, issued the sort of public rebuke that has become increasingly less rare now that the president’s policies are taking shape.

“Mr. President, Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives,” Pence wrote on X.

Later in the day, he was joined by other prominent GOP voices, including the Senate’s top Republican, Majority Leader John Thune, who disagreed with Trump’s depiction of Zelensky as a dictator, and said that “there’s no question who started the war.”

On Tuesday, Trump complimented his delegation in Saudi Arabia in their rapprochement with Russia, and said that Ukraine should have “never started the war.”

Since then, the backlash from established Republicans (in stark contrast to those junior members in the House, especially, who owe their political careers to Trump alone) has been building. Many conservatives are coming out in defense of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the soldiers who have died defending their country in Russia’s three-year unprovoked invasion.