US President Donald Trump calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” Wednesday, did not sit well with everyone in his party.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, who broke with Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in 2021 in a bid to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden issued a rare public rebuke.

“Mr. President, Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives,” he wrote on X.

Other moderate Republicans also swiftly pushed back against his attack, AFP reported.

“Putin started this war. Putin committed war crimes. Putin is the dictator who murdered his opponents. The EU nations have contributed more to Ukraine. Zelensky polls over 50%. Ukraine wants to be part of the West, Putin hates the West,” congressman Don Bacon, from Nebraska, wrote on X. 

“I don’t accept George Orwell’s doublethink,” he added, referring to the author of the dystopian novel “1984.”

New York Republican Mike Lawler said that Putin demanding elections in Ukraine was “both comical and self-serving.”

“Vladimir Putin is a vile dictator and thug, who has worked in a concerted effort with China and Iran to undermine and destabilize the United States, Europe, Israel, and the free world. He is not our friend, nor our ally,” he wrote, also on X. 

Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade

The Ukrainian president said that the world’s powerful must choose between a future with Putin or a future of peace

Trump’s staunch ally Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, threaded the needle carefully, writing that he blames Putin “above all others” for the war – but adding on X that he still saw the US president as Ukraine’s “best hope.”

 

