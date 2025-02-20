US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a review of the department’s 2026 budget so as to reallocate $50 billion in funds, the Pentagon said Wednesday, following reports that he had directed deep, multi-year cuts to military spending.

US media said Hegseth directed senior Defense Department leaders to plan for cuts that could slash the defense budget by eight percent annually, or some $290 billion within the next five years.

The Pentagon did not directly deny those reports, but instead described an effort aimed at removing funding from programs favored by former president Joe Biden and using it on those advocated by his successor Donald Trump.

“Secretary Hegseth has directed a review to identify offsets from the Biden administration’s FY26 budget that could be realigned from low-impact and low-priority Biden-legacy programs to align with President Trump’s America First priorities for our national defense,” Robert Salesses, performing the duties of deputy secretary of defense, said in a statement.

“The department will develop a list of potential offsets that could be used to fund these priorities, as well as to refocus the department on its core mission of deterring and winning wars. The offsets are targeted at eight percent of the Biden Administration’s FY26 budget, totaling around $50 billion, which will then be spent on programs aligned with President Trump’s priorities,” the statement said.

A report from the Washington Post meanwhile described a memo from Hegseth, dated Tuesday, that ordered the development of plans for eight percent to be cut from the defense budget in each of the next five years.