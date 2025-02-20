Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The date of the planned meeting is not announced.

Lavrov announced the decision on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in South Africa during talks between the two.

“We have agreed on your visit to Moscow. So our next contact will be already in Russia,” Lavrov said, according to Russian state media TASS.

Lavrov did not disclose the scope of the planned meeting but said Beijing and Moscow would deepen cooperation through different international alliances to “[promote] the principles of multipolarity.”

“Our strategic relations will extend to our work in the UN, in particular in the Security Council, in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in BRICS, in ASEAN and, of course, in the G20, which is an important step in promoting the principles of multipolarity and getting our Western colleagues used to honest, fair, balanced and mutually respectful work,” Lavrov said.

He also boasted of “very fruitful” developments in their bilateral relations at the beginning of 2025, adding that the relations “have become and will remain an increasingly important factor in stabilizing the international situation and preventing it from sliding toward total confrontation.”

During the Munich Security Conference, Wang said Beijing “welcomed” the talks between the US and Russia on ending Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. He said Beijing “expects all parties and stakeholders to participate in the peace talks process in a timely manner,” according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry press release.

The South China Morning Post, citing Zhou Bo, a former Chinese colonel and senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said China would consider sending troops to Ukraine as peacekeeping forces if other non-European nations such as India contributed.