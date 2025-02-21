Ukraine plans to import up to 800 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from Europe in February and March to offset a drop in domestic production, which has fallen by up to 40% due to Russian missile strikes.

Before the strikes, Ukraine produced about 52 mcm of gas per day, while winter consumption ranged between 110 and 140 mcm daily, with the gap covered by reserves.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Reuters, citing a senior industry source, reported that Russia has increasingly been targeting Ukraine’s gas infrastructure in recent strikes.

“We could do without imports this heating season, but the attacks on production are forcing us to import gas to compensate for this reduction in domestic production,” the unnamed source told Reuters.

Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz and major private energy firm DTEK said Russian forces attacked and damaged their facilities at least twice in February. 

Advertisement

The operator of Ukraine’s gas transmission system said the country has increased imports significantly since early February, with daily volumes rising almost tenfold to more than 20 mcm. However, officials have not disclosed current production levels.

Despite low gas reserves, Ukraine is expected to get through the rest of the heating season without imposing restrictions on households or industry, the source told Reuters. However, the source said securing enough gas for the next winter will be a challenge.

Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch
Other Topics of Interest

Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch

Since 2022, Western countries have frozen billions in Russian sovereign assets, mostly through government bonds held in Europe, the US, and the UK. Now that money might help rebuild the country.

Ukraine aims to stockpile about 13 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas for the next heating season after starting the current one with 12.9 bcm in storage.

Looking beyond March, gas imports will depend on local production levels, which remain at risk due to continued Russian attacks, the source added. Ukraine’s key production facilities, located in the frontline Kharkiv region and neighboring Poltava, remain vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Russia launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, firing 14 missiles and 161 drones into multiple regions before the strikes continued into the morning of Feb. 20.

Advertisement

Air defense systems were active across the country, with explosions reported in the capital, where US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, General Keith Kellogg, was on an official visit.

Among the targets hit were gas infrastructure facilities, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko.

“The goal of these criminal attacks is to halt gas production, which is essential for meeting household needs and centralized heating. All necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilize gas supplies,” Halushchenko said.

He condemned the strikes as deliberate attempts to harm civilians during winter: “These actions once again prove that Russia is deliberately trying to inflict suffering on ordinary Ukrainians, plunging them into [the] cold in the middle of winter. This is outright terrorism.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Energy
Trump Team Reportedly Comes Back With ‘Improved’ Offer on ‘Rare Earths’ Zelensky
Trump Team Reportedly Comes Back With ‘Improved’ Offer on ‘Rare Earths’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Trump Vows to ‘Resurrect’ Ukraine Minerals Deal, or ‘Things Are Not Gonna Make Zelensky Happy’ Ukraine
Trump Vows to ‘Resurrect’ Ukraine Minerals Deal, or ‘Things Are Not Gonna Make Zelensky Happy’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine Begins Biomethane Exports to EU, Plans Expansion Energy
Ukraine Begins Biomethane Exports to EU, Plans Expansion
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Feb. 13
Baltic States Begin Decoupling From Russian Power Grid Energy
Baltic States Begin Decoupling From Russian Power Grid
By AFP
Feb. 8
Read Next
Trump Says Putin Has Power to Take Ukraine ‘If He Wants,’ Zelensky ‘Has No Cards’ Ukraine
Trump Says Putin Has Power to Take Ukraine ‘If He Wants,’ Zelensky ‘Has No Cards’
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
UK-Funded Poll Shows 63% of Ukrainians Approve of Zelensky Zelensky
UK-Funded Poll Shows 63% of Ukrainians Approve of Zelensky
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch US
Russia May Tap $300B in Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine – With a Catch
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Why Trump and Putin Need Elections in Ukraine – What Can Kyiv’s Parties Do? EXCLUSIVE Zelensky
Why Trump and Putin Need Elections in Ukraine – What Can Kyiv’s Parties Do?
By Sergii Kostezh
10h ago
« Previous UK-Funded Poll Shows 63% of Ukrainians Approve of Zelensky
Next » Trump Says Putin Has Power to Take Ukraine ‘If He Wants,’ Zelensky ‘Has No Cards’