US President Donald Trump once again struck out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, claiming that Zelensky has no leverage and therefore no need to participate in peace negotiations to end Russia’s invasion and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had the power to take all of Ukraine, “if he wanted.”

“I’ve been watching for years, and I’ve been watching him negotiate with no cards,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show. “He has no cards.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Kyiv on February 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

Advertisement

Trump said he was “sick of” the war and frustrated that Zelensky had not ended it already. “You just get sick of it. And I’ve had it,” Trump said. “He’s been at a meeting for three years, and nothing got done. So, I don’t think he’s very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you.”

The twice impeached American president continued to criticize Ukraine’s war-time leader. “He makes it very hard to make deals. But look what’s happened to his country, it’s been demolished,” he falsely claimed.

Other Topics of Interest UK-Funded Poll Shows 63% of Ukrainians Approve of Zelensky Although the Ukrainian president remains popular, he could face competition from General-turned-ambassador Valery Zaluzhny.

He went so far as to say that Ukraine had fewer buildings intact than Gaza, the tiny Palestinian territory that has seen over 60,000 people killed and been largely destroyed by Israeli forces since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 2,000 Israeli citizens.

Putin could take Ukraine ‘if he wanted’

He also claimed that Putin could easily take all of Ukraine if he really wanted – despite the Kremlin’s much-hyped failure to take Kyiv in three days at the onset of the invasion or the Russian military’s inability to continue pushing the frozen front line forward over the last three years.

Advertisement

“He wants to make a deal,” Trump said of Putin. “And he doesn’t have to make a deal, because if he wanted, he’d get the whole country.”

Trump also criticized former President Joe Biden and complained about Zelensky’s refusal to sign a wildly unbeneficial deal relinquishing Ukraine’s future rare earth minerals in exchange for undefined American security promises.

Blaming Biden, Zelensky for not stopping Putin

Trump admitted that Moscow attacked Ukraine but – confusingly – maintained that Biden and Zelensky are to blame for not talking Moscow out of invading.

Friday’s statement contradicts Trump’s claim earlier this week that Kyiv “never should’ve started” the war.

“Russia attacked, but there was no reason for them to attack, you could have talked him out,” Trump said.

“Biden said the wrong things. Zelensky said the wrong things,” he added. “That whole thing was going on for years, there was no reason he was going in. It should have never happened.”