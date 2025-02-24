On Sunday, Feb, 23, Kyiv Post attended a major press conference hosted by President Volodymyr Zelensky following three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 11 years of war with Russia.
This comes as the US administration has placed increased pressure on Ukraine, with Trump insisting that Ukraine hold elections and sign an agreement regarding the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals. Ukraine meanwhile wants security guarantees, with joining NATO being the preferred option despite Western partners not being ready to support such a move.
Various questions were asked at the press conference relating to where Ukraine goes from here, if or when negotiations might begin, and about Zelensky’s reaction to US President Donald Trump calling him a “dictator.”
Below are Kyiv Post’s key takeaways.
Security guarantees from Trump are “much needed”
Zelensky emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees for Ukraine from Trump and acknowledged where they share a common view.
“I think that if we believe what [Trump] says, he wants the same thing. He wants to end the war as quickly as possible. We definitely agree on that. I truly believe that he wants it and will help us end this war. But ‘peace through strength’ means, first and foremost, directing one’s strength against Russia.
“It seems to me that this is the essence of the expression ‘peace through strength.’ We are partners; I very much want him to be on our side so that it isn’t just mediation, because that, to me, is not enough.”
Deciding Ukraine’s fate without Ukraine is “impossible”
Zelensky noted that previous negotiations between Russia and the US were held behind closed doors, saying “the US and Russia have always been negotiating throughout the war.”
“So, we always had questions. That’s true. It was just that (earlier) they were not public, but now they are very public. I believe that this now makes things more serious and, therefore, more dangerous.
“It’s one thing to have negotiations at a developmental level and quite another when your official representatives are involved – these are different matters. But nevertheless, for us, this isn’t new information.
“I honestly said that we would prefer the United States to speak with us first. But that is the choice of the United States – they have their own approach. However, deciding on Ukraine without us is impossible. We do not recognize any agreements made in that format.”
Zelensky ready to step down in exchange for peace or NATO membership
Zelensky’s highly publicized remark came in response to the question: “Is Moscow pressuring you to hold elections, or are you ready to leave the presidency if it would mean peace for Ukraine?”
“Yes, if peace means peace for Ukraine, if it is absolutely necessary for me to leave my post, I am ready. And on another note, I can trade that for NATO membership – if such conditions are met, immediately. Let’s not dwell on it. I am focused on Ukraine’s security today, not 20 years from now, and I do not intend to be in power for decades. That’s probably my focus and my dream.
“As for security guarantees... I believe that NATO is the most cost-effective option, that’s true.”
Zelensky not offended by Trump’s words
Zelensky emphasized how he views the opinions of Ukrainians as more important than those of Trump.
“Certainly, I wouldn’t call those words from President Trump a compliment, to put it mildly. I understand that. But why get offended? The one who is a dictator gets offended by the word ‘dictator.’ And I take it as... well, we will live with the United States of America. We certainly won’t be dictators. It’s just not interesting. I am the legitimately elected president – not by any force.
“By the way, the parliamentarians who arrived at the same time were not appointed either; the parliament was elected by the people of Ukraine. After martial law is lifted, there will be elections, and the people will make their choice. I do not intend to be in power for decades. But we also will not allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to remain in power in Ukraine. Frankly, what matters to me is what Ukrainians think of me… just as it’s important for President Trump what Americans think of him.”
No suggestion of disconnecting Ukraine from Starlink
“There were no hints…although the media reported them, we should be prepared. Our relevant institutions are working on it. I believe that disconnecting us from Starlink is wrong because it currently concerns 45,000 systems. I won’t say exactly how many there are or where, but it’s in the thousands. Thousands – these are hospitals, kindergartens, schools, universities.
“Without Starlink, life would be very difficult and very bad. And we are paying for it; I thank our partners. Both Poland and Germany are paying for it. We are absolutely fair here – we pay for it, it’s not free aid. We are grateful for these technologies, but we pay monthly rent for them. So let’s consider that this is just in the media for now, as long as there are no such risks.”
Ukraine developing own versions of the Patriot system
Zelensky said that some of the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine last year have still not been delivered.
“I’m not even talking about new systems; I’m talking about the systems we agreed upon. Was it July? Yes, it was already July… We are dealing with these issues, working on air defense systems, and frankly, developing Ukrainian analogs. I won’t say anything more.”
Further details about the press conference
President Zelensky’s press conference followed immediately on from the Ukraine 2025 forum. At the forum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha gave speeches.
Joining the event online were Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as well as the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) – Vasyl Maliuk and Kyrylo Budanov.
