On Sunday, Feb, 23, Kyiv Post attended a major press conference hosted by President Volodymyr Zelensky following three years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 11 years of war with Russia. This comes as the US administration has placed increased pressure on Ukraine, with Trump insisting that Ukraine hold elections and sign an agreement regarding the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals. Ukraine meanwhile wants security guarantees, with joining NATO being the preferred option despite Western partners not being ready to support such a move. Various questions were asked at the press conference relating to where Ukraine goes from here, if or when negotiations might begin, and about Zelensky's reaction to US President Donald Trump calling him a "dictator." Below are Kyiv Post's key takeaways. Security guarantees from Trump are "much needed" Zelensky emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees for Ukraine from Trump and acknowledged where they share a common view. "I think that if we believe what [Trump] says, he wants the same thing. He wants to end the war as quickly as possible. We definitely agree on that. I truly believe that he wants it and will help us end this war. But 'peace through strength' means, first and foremost, directing one's strength against Russia. "It seems to me that this is the essence of the expression 'peace through strength.' We are partners; I very much want him to be on our side so that it isn't just mediation, because that, to me, is not enough." Other Topics of Interest 3 Years of Russia's Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians Reflections on our mistakes, misconceptions and unexpected lessons.

“With all due respect, we do not recognize Ukraine’s $500 billion debt to the US” — Zelensky



“I do not recognize even $100 billion. We agreed with Biden that this was a grant! A grant is not a debt.” pic.twitter.com/WAzcsh1d9A — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 23, 2025

Deciding Ukraine's fate without Ukraine is "impossible" Zelensky noted that previous negotiations between Russia and the US were held behind closed doors, saying "the US and Russia have always been negotiating throughout the war." "So, we always had questions. That's true. It was just that (earlier) they were not public, but now they are very public. I believe that this now makes things more serious and, therefore, more dangerous. "It's one thing to have negotiations at a developmental level and quite another when your official representatives are involved – these are different matters. But nevertheless, for us, this isn't new information. "I honestly said that we would prefer the United States to speak with us first. But that is the choice of the United States – they have their own approach. However, deciding on Ukraine without us is impossible. We do not recognize any agreements made in that format." Zelensky ready to step down in exchange for peace or NATO membership Zelensky's highly publicized remark came in response to the question: "Is Moscow pressuring you to hold elections, or are you ready to leave the presidency if it would mean peace for Ukraine?" "Yes, if peace means peace for Ukraine, if it is absolutely necessary for me to leave my post, I am ready. And on another note, I can trade that for NATO membership – if such conditions are met, immediately. Let's not dwell on it. I am focused on Ukraine's security today, not 20 years from now, and I do not intend to be in power for decades. That's probably my focus and my dream. "As for security guarantees... I believe that NATO is the most cost-effective option, that's true." Zelensky not offended by Trump's words

“The one who is offended by being called a ‘dictator’ is the one who is a dictator” — Zelensky



“I am a legitimately elected president, chosen by 73%. Elections will be held after martial law ends. What matters to me is what Ukrainians think of me.” pic.twitter.com/vKIry3Ij1h — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 23, 2025