The Kremlin said Wednesday that it was still waiting for official confirmation the United States and Ukraine had agreed on the terms of a landmark minerals deal.

US President Donald Trump had demanded Ukraine give access to its strategic minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars of military and other aid it received under Joe Biden.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP late Tuesday that Kyiv had agreed on the framework of the deal, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could sign it on Friday in Washington.

“So far there are no official statements on this matter. We have only heard that Zelensky seemed to be going to Washington on Friday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“There will probably be attempts to make this visit somewhat substantive,” he added.

Advertisement

Ukraine hopes the deal will improve relations with the Trump administration, which have soured amid a war of words between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv also wants security guarantees, though the current draft of the deal does not place any specific security commitments on the United States, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

Moscow has also touted the possibility of US investment in strategic minerals found in Russia and in parts of Ukraine under the control of Russian troops.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Kremlin
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio War in Ukraine
Human Cost of Russia’s Invasion – 17 Casualties for Each Square Kilometer Occupied, 4:1 Ratio
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says War in Ukraine
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage? Europe
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage?
By Julia Struck
1d ago
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor War in Ukraine
‘Russia Attacked’ – Trump Finally Acknowledges the Aggressor
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Read Next
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine Ukraine
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
34m ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated
By Julia Struck
1h ago
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting Zelensky
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration? Ukraine
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Actual US Military Aid to Ukraine Far Lower Than Official Claims, Economists Find
Next » Russia Rules out Ceasefire on Contact Lines, Vows to Capture 4 Ukrainian Regions