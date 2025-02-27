Romania’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday adopted a law that makes it possible for the country to shoot down drones breaching its airspace.

Romania -- a NATO member bordering Ukraine -- has had several drone fragments crash down on its soil since Moscow invaded Ukraine, especially as Russia has been intensifying attacks on Ukrainian ports.

“Unmanned aircraft illegally crossing the Romanian state border and flying in national airspace without authorisation may be destroyed, neutralised or taken control of” according to the new law, which had been previously approved by the lower house.

“We are strengthening Romania’s defence!” interim Senate president Mircea Abrudean wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian defence ministry said that the war in Ukraine meant “it has become evident that the range of risks and threats to national security... must be extended to include the new types of means of attack used”.

After approval from parliament, the law will go to the president for promulgation.

Far-right MPs have voted against the law and claimed it is unnecessary, arguing “peace” is imminent.

Earlier this month, Romania and Moldova summoned Russia’s ambassadors after new drone fragments were found on their territory.

According to Moldovan authorities, two drones crashed in fields, and drone fragments were later discovered in a third location.

“These illegal and irresponsible attacks must stop, and Romania reserves the right to take the necessary measures,” the Romanian foreign ministry said at the time.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Moldova has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy, frequently accusing Moscow of meddling.