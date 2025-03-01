Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet UK Prime Minister Keith Starmer in London on Saturday on the eve of a summit gathering 12 European leaders in the British capital, Starmer’s office said.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelensky will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon,” a spokeswoman said, as British media showed a plane bearing the Ukrainian flag touching down in an airport north of London.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian Telegram channels are also publishing a video that reportedly shows the arrival of Zelensky’s plane in London.