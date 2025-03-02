Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik issued a statement on Sunday to say that fuel supplies from Norway to US forces are not being halted. 

“We have seen reports raising concerns about support for US Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government’s policy,” Sandvik said.

“I can confirm that all requested support has been provided. The US and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway,” Sandvik added in the press release

Sandvik’s statement followed a call by Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers to halt fuel supplies to the US Navy due to how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was treated at the White House on Friday, when US President Donald Trump and JD Vance berated him for not being grateful and subsequently ordered the Ukrainian delegation out of the building.

Haltbakk Bunkers described the Zelensky-Trump meeting as a “s**tshow” and said it “made us sick.”

Screenshot of the now-deleted Facebook post by Haltbakk Bunkers

“Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick... No Fuel to Americans!,” the company said in a now-deleted Facebook post, according to Reuters.

Reuters added that Haltbakk Bunkers CEO Gunnar Gran confirmed the decision to a local newspaper before adding that it is a “symbolic” decision as it does not have a fixed contract with the US military. 

The company’s site listed NATO as one of its customers but not the US military. 

