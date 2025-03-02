Pro-Russian politician Badra Gunba has been declared winner of runoff presidential elections in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, officials said Sunday, amid tensions over Moscow’s influence.

Abkhazia is recognized by most of the world as Georgian territory, but it has been under de facto Russian control since a brief 2008 war between Moscow and Tbilisi.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Gunba won 54.73% of the vote in the second round, while opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba garnered 41.54%, Dmitry Marshan, chair of the separatist region’s election commission, told reporters. 

No candidate won a majority in the first round on Feb. 15, forcing a runoff.

The region has been gripped by tension since November, when protesters ousted pro-Kremlin president Aslan Bzhania over a Russian investment bill that critics argued would lead to uncontrolled development in the lush Black Sea region.

Advertisement

He was the third Abkhazian leader to resign due to protests since 2014.

Gunba was vice president and acting leader, while Ardzinba is a former economy minister aligned with the protesters while still backing ties with Russia.

Gunba traveled to Moscow for meetings with Russian officials including top diplomat Sergey Lavrov days before the first round, in what Ardzinba’s camp cast as unfair competition.

The second round, held Saturday, was briefly disrupted after masked attackers stormed a polling station in a northwestern town and threatened election officials.

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
Other Topics of Interest

Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar

Russia has replaced Cold War-era terrorist proxies with cyberattacks and disinformation, using digital warfare to destabilize the West while avoiding direct confrontation.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Saturday it was probing “attacks on Russian citizens” during the voting.

Abkhaz separatists expelled tens of thousands of Georgians from the region during and after a war spurred by the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Georgia
Georgia Eyes Harsher Penalties for Protesters Amid Political Crisis EU
Georgia Eyes Harsher Penalties for Protesters Amid Political Crisis
By TVP World
Feb. 5
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU EU
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU
By TVP World
Feb. 3
HUR Denies Slovak Allegations of Organizing Coup Through Georgian Legion Georgia
HUR Denies Slovak Allegations of Organizing Coup Through Georgian Legion
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 1
EU Cancels Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials, Diplomats EU
EU Cancels Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials, Diplomats
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 27
Read Next
Polling Station Attack Disrupts Voting in Abkhazia Russia
Polling Station Attack Disrupts Voting in Abkhazia
By AFP
15h ago
North Korean Senior Official Met Russia’s Putin: State Media Russia
North Korean Senior Official Met Russia’s Putin: State Media
By AFP
1d ago
Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia Russia
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia
By Julia Struck
1d ago
« Previous Tanker Suspected of Damaging Baltic Cables Allowed to Leave Finland
Next » Norway Denies Reports of Fuel Halt to US Forces