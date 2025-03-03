US President Donald Trump shared a post by unknown blogger Michael McCune on his Truth Social account, which claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be forced to make concessions to White House demands.

“Now, Zelensky will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump’s terms. But here’s the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the US into war,” the reposted message reads.

The blogger believes that if Ukraine signs a mineral deal, it will help ensure its security, as Russia would fear a US response and would not risk launching another attack.

“By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine’s mining industry. This prevents Russia from launching an invasion because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the US to respond,” the post states.

McCune claims that Trump has skillfully played both sides, and ultimately, Zelensky will have no choice but to concede, as Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia without US support. He also argues that once American companies begin mining operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering severe international consequences.

On Sunday, Trump shared McCune’s words with his nine million followers on Truth Social. McCune is from Benson, a small town near Tucson, Arizona.

According to his Facebook profile, McCune runs a wedding DJ business and describes himself as a lifelong practitioner of martial arts, strategy, and philosophy.

The DJ, who frequently posts his political musings on Facebook, speculated that Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance “knew exactly what Zelenskyy was going to do.” He also claimed that the Ukrainian leader planned to use the meeting “to make a power play.”

“Don’t underestimate Donald Trump. In this game of chess, he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone,” the DJ added.

Donald Trump cut short the meeting with Zelensky and said the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia in an extraordinary meltdown in the Oval Office that threw question marks over chances for a truce.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

However, the visit quickly turned adversarial in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.