The Kremlin on Monday accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting peace, following a clash last week between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t want peace. Someone should make him want peace. If the Europeans do it, all kudos to them,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He described Friday’s angry public encounter between Trump and Zelensky as “quite an unprecedented event”.

He put the blame on Zelensky, who he said “demonstrated a complete lack of diplomatic abilities. To put it mildly.”

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of what happened, saying it proved Russia’s view of the conflict correct.

He suggested that European allies will also have to soothe Trump, saying “someone will have to make sizable efforts in dialogue with Washington in order to somehow cancel out the unpleasant residue that undoubtedly remains in the White House after talking to Zelensky”.

Advertisement

In this situation, “clearly the efforts of Washington alone and the readiness of Moscow will not be enough”, Peskov said.

The Kremlin commented after Ukraine’s European allies held crisis talks in London at the weekend and Zelensky said he would work with Europe to set terms for a possible peace deal.

The Kremlin spokesman described the situation as “complex”, saying that “the collective West has begun to partially lose its collective unity” on Ukraine.

Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia

White House says the speech will expound upon his “accomplishments” in his first weeks in office and “the president’s plan for peace,” but many Dems plan to skip his latest self-promotion.

“Although possible peace plans are being initially sketched out, it is not possible yet to say that there is a coherent peace plan.”

Russia is continuing its “special military operation” in Ukraine, “in order to achieve the aims that it had from the start,” Peskov said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Kremlin
Lavrov Calls Zelensky ‘Pure Nazi,’ ‘Traitor to Jewish People’ Zelensky
Lavrov Calls Zelensky ‘Pure Nazi,’ ‘Traitor to Jewish People’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Trump’s Foreign Policy ‘Largely Coincides With Our Vision’ – Kremlin Spokesperson Moscow
Trump’s Foreign Policy ‘Largely Coincides With Our Vision’ – Kremlin Spokesperson
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russian Persecution of Ukrainians in Occupied Territories Continues Moscow
Russian Persecution of Ukrainians in Occupied Territories Continues
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 28
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning? Ukraine
Chuck Pfarrer: Russia’s Secret War Against the West – Is Moscow Winning?
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 27
Read Next
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says War in Ukraine
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says
By Kyiv Post
51m ago
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash War in Ukraine
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash
By AFP
2h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia Trump
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
3h ago
White House Messaging Closely Matches Kremlin Talking Points on Ukraine Zelensky
White House Messaging Closely Matches Kremlin Talking Points on Ukraine
By Stefan Korshak
10h ago
« Previous Trump Shares ‘Expert’ Post Saying Zelensky Must Accept His Terms
Next » Russia Drawing Ukrainian Children Into ‘Youth Armies,’ Says Report