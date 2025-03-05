Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Emergency services described the damage as “large-scale” and shared images of firefighters battling the flames.

Russia carried out night-time attacks on energy facilities in Odesa, a region in southern Ukraine, officials said on Wednesday. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, cutting off electricity, water, and heat in parts of the Black Sea region.

A 77-year-old man was killed by shrapnel in a village near Odesa city, according to the regional governor. In a separate attack, a 55-year-old man was killed in Kherson city, the governor of the neighboring Kherson region confirmed.

Russia has been increasing its drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, even as discussions about possible peace talks continue in Washington and Moscow.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched four missiles and 181 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 115 of them.

Moscow has not yet commented on the attacks.