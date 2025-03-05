Russia carried out night-time attacks on energy facilities in Odesa, a region in southern Ukraine, officials said on Wednesday. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, cutting off electricity, water, and heat in parts of the Black Sea region.

Emergency services described the damage as “large-scale” and shared images of firefighters battling the flames.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A 77-year-old man was killed by shrapnel in a village near Odesa city, according to the regional governor. In a separate attack, a 55-year-old man was killed in Kherson city, the governor of the neighboring Kherson region confirmed.

Russia has been increasing its drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, even as discussions about possible peace talks continue in Washington and Moscow.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched four missiles and 181 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 115 of them.

Moscow has not yet commented on the attacks.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Odesa
UkrFerry’s Wartime Survival: “Whatever the Wind, You Need to Keep Your Sails Up” War in Ukraine
UkrFerry’s Wartime Survival: “Whatever the Wind, You Need to Keep Your Sails Up”
By Ugo Poletti
Feb. 23
Realpolitik and Betrayal Ukraine
OPINION: Realpolitik and Betrayal
By Chris Hennemeyer
Feb. 22
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv Ukraine
Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 20
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack Kyiv
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack
By Julia Struck
Feb. 19
Read Next
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Drone Strike Puts Oil Refinery Ablaze in Russia’s Bashkiria - Over 1,400 Km from Ukraine Drones
Drone Strike Puts Oil Refinery Ablaze in Russia’s Bashkiria - Over 1,400 Km from Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia Odesa
Russia Strikes Odesa With Ballistic Missile, Hits Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Trapping Drones: Fishing Nets from Denmark Help Ukraine’s Soldiers Survive EXCLUSIVE Drones
Trapping Drones: Fishing Nets from Denmark Help Ukraine’s Soldiers Survive
By Julia Struck
Feb. 28
« Previous Belarus President Proposes Hosting Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Next » Starmer and Macron to Join Zelensky in Washington as Ukraine Pushes Its Peace Plan