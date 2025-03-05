French President Emmanuel Macron said he would address the nation Wednesday over the current global uncertainty in the wake of the radical change in US policy on Ukraine under Donald Trump.

“My dear compatriots -- I will address you tonight at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) at this moment of great uncertainty when the world is facing its greatest challenges,” Macron wrote on X, announcing his first such address since Trump stunned the world with his foreign policy changes.

It comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday called for a “truce” in the sea and sky as a first step to ending the three-year war with Russia as he sought to lower the temperature after Friday’s White House bust-up with Trump.

Trump later said he had received an “important” letter from Zelensky that said Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and finalisation of a US minerals deal, adding, “I appreciate that he (Zelensky) sent this letter.”

Macron welcomes Zelensky’s willingness to “re-engage in dialogue” with Trump, the French presidency said Tuesday, after the Oval Office argument raised questions about the future of their relationship.

Macron, who has been in regular contact with both Trump and Zelensky in recent days, has “reiterated France’s determination to work with all stakeholders to implement a solid and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the French presidency added.

AFP
