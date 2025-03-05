[UPDATED: Mar. 5, 1:57 pm, Kyiv time. Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance (CNS) approached Kyiv Post and stated that this information is no longer relevant.]

[UPDATES] As of 13:45, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance (CNS) approached Kyiv Post and stated that this information is no longer relevant. The corresponding article on the institution’s website has also disappeared.

China is likely negotiating with Russia over its potential involvement in combat operations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Center for National Resistance (CNS) reported on Tuesday, March 4.

“China seeks to gain combat experience in a way similar to North Korea,” the CNS stated.

According to CNS sources, Chinese envoys have been repeatedly spotted in occupied territories, and China and Russia continue working together to deepen their cooperation.

Kyiv Post reached out to its intelligence sources, but they have not commented on the information at this time.

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing’s “no limits” partnership with Moscow in a phone call with Vladimir Putin, according to Chinese state media.

“China-Russia relations have strong internal driving force and unique strategic value,” Xi said, according to the official readout from state media. He also called Russia a “true friend” and a “good neighbor.”

He has also reportedly accepted an invitation to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebration in Moscow.

Trump Officials Hold Secret Talks With Zelensky to Mend Relations
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Officials Hold Secret Talks With Zelensky to Mend Relations

The administration reportedly urged Ukraine to resume negotiations on a rare earth metals deal as soon as possible – preferably before Trump’s address to Congress.

Igor Morgulov, Russian Ambassador to Beijing, announced the update on Russian television channel Rossiya-24 and said Xi would also reciprocally invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to China to mark the Chinese WWII victory over Japan, as reported by Interfax Russia on Feb. 10.

