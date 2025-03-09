The European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Commission have signed a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) guarantee agreement, allowing the bank to finance urgent recovery projects in Ukraine under the EU’s financial assistance program, the Ukraine Facility. Ukraine’s government reported this information on its website on Thursday.

Under the Ukraine Facility, the EU will allocate €50 billion ($54.3 billion) to finance Ukraine’s state budget and stimulate investments from 2024 to 2027.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The total cost of reconstruction and recovery following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over the next decade is estimated to cost the Ukrainian economy $524 billion – approximately 2.8 times Ukraine’s estimated nominal GDP for 2024, Kyiv Post previously wrote.

Advertisement

The direct damage in Ukraine has now reached $176 billion. Key sectors affected include housing (more than 2.5 million dwellings), transport, energy, commerce and industry, and education.

EIB will allocate $2.2 billion for reconstruction projects in the energy sector, including energy grids, expanding hydropower and renewable energy production, as well as improving energy efficiency. All of these energy sources were severely affected by Russian attacks.

Additional EIB financing will be directed toward railway modernization, the development of urban public transport, and improvements to transport infrastructure. These projects also aim to enhance transportation links between Ukraine and the EU.

28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
Other Topics of Interest

28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets

Former CIA insider John Sipher, a 28-year veteran and Russia expert with deep ties to Moscow, drops explosive revelations about the collapse of Russian intelligence.

EU financial aid will help to restore Ukraine’s municipal infrastructure, including water supplies, heating systems, street lighting, schools, hospitals, and higher education institutions.

Apart from real money, the EIB and the government of Ukraine have also signed an agreement to deploy a team of advisory experts on the ground in Kyiv.

“This team will provide hands-on expertise to accelerate the preparation and execution of critical projects and strategic documents – starting with energy, transport and housing, and expanding to other sectors, including Ukraine’s public investment management reform,” EIB wrote in its press release.

Advertisement

After the EU and international financial organizations poured their money into Ukraine to help bolster its recovery, the lack of bankable projects and the expertise to create them has become a serious hurdle to get the financing.

Ukraine has already received more than €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) in financial aid from the EIB since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In 2024, the bank supported projects to ensure energy supply, restore critical infrastructure, and support the education sector across Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Mykhailova
Kateryna Mykhailova

Kateryna Mykhailova studies Journalism at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, covering finance, economy, and political economy for Kyiv Post.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on Recovery
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says Top News
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 4
Rebuilding Bombed Out Homes and Cities: Chernihiv (Video) EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Rebuilding Bombed Out Homes and Cities: Chernihiv (Video)
By Sergii Kostezh
Jul. 2, 2024
Poles Invest in Ukraine Despite Ongoing War Poland
Poles Invest in Ukraine Despite Ongoing War
By Michał Kujawski
Jun. 16, 2024
Japan and Ukraine Increase Recovery Cooperation Economy
Japan and Ukraine Increase Recovery Cooperation
By Interfax-Ukraine
Jun. 11, 2024
Read Next
America the Horrible US
OPINION: America the Horrible
By Timothy Garton Ash
47m ago
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent Europe
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent
By AFP
59m ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets Top News
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Russia Claims Counter-Offensive Into Ukraine’s Sumy Region War in Ukraine
Russia Claims Counter-Offensive Into Ukraine’s Sumy Region
By AFP
2h ago
« Previous Foreign Businesses in Russia Lost $167 Billion – Assets Redirected to Kremlin
Next » Implication of Europe Re-Arming?