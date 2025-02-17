Russia’s full-scale war has caused $170 billion in direct damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure according to the latest report by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

In 2024, this amount increased by $12.6 billion due to new missile attacks and ongoing fighting, the report says.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The report covers the period from February 2022 (the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion) to November 2024.

The most significant losses were in the housing and transport sectors, totaling $98.5 billion.

The housing sector suffered the most, with damages estimated at $60 billion. A total of 236,000 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, including 209,000 private homes, 27,000 apartment buildings, and 600 dormitories.

Advertisement

According to KSE Institute, among the hardest-hit territories are the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions.

Ten regions – that were occupied during the war, that share a border with Russia, or have access to the sea – account for over 90% of the total direct damages, KSE Institute reported.

The most damaged Ukrainian regions from Russiaʼs full-scale war, in $ billion. Source: KSE Institute.

However, Russia continues to strike assets in other regions where there’s no active combat.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Stocks Surge, Ruble Strengthens After News of Putin-Trump Talks After news of talks between Putin and Trump, the ruble strengthened to 90 rubles per dollar while major Russian companies climbed by 8%.

How did infrastructure suffer from Russiaʼs war?

Ukraine’s transport infrastructure has suffered $38.5 billion in losses, the KSE Institute report says.

According to the report, over 26,000 kilometers (16,156 miles) of roads, railways, ports, and airports have been damaged.

The cost of damage in the road sector stands at $28.3 billion, railways at $4.3 billion, ports at $0.85 billion, and aviation at $2 billion. Additionally, 260,000 civilian vehicles were destroyed or damaged, with losses estimated at $2.2 billion.

Advertisement

Attacks on Ukrainian ports intensified in 2023-2024 after the termination of the UN-brokered grain corridor agreement with Russia. Between July and October 2024 alone, Russia launched nearly 60 attacks on ports in Odesa region.

Ukraine’s energy sector has lost $14.6 billion. Key power facilities, including the Kakhovka and Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPPs) and the Trypillia and Zmiiv Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), were destroyed by Russian attacks.

Other power-generating facilities, high-voltage substations, and oil and gas infrastructure were also damaged, KSE Institute reported.

Damages Russia’s invasion caused to Ukraine’s business and services

Losses in Ukrainian industry, construction, and services amount to $14.4 billion. As of November 2024, around 500 enterprises have been damaged or destroyed, disrupting production capacity and logistics, the report says.

The agricultural sector suffered $10.3 billion in losses, with over 130,000 units of farming equipment destroyed. Russia’s aggression damaged 4 million tons of grain storage and 16,000 hectares of perennial crops.

Ukraine’s forests have suffered significant damage, with 298,000 hectares affected by combat and fires, resulting in $4.5 billion in losses, KSE Institute reported.

Advertisement

The education sector has suffered $7.3 billion in damaget. Over 4,000 Ukrainian educational institutions, including 229 schools, 110 kindergartens, and 97 universities, have been destroyed or damaged.

According to KSE Institute experts, the healthcare sector has lost $4.3 billion, with 1,554 medical facilities affected, including 515 hospitals and 465 outpatient clinics.

In the cultural, sports, and tourism sectors, Ukraine has lost $4 billion, with 3,921 cultural sites, 399 religious buildings, and 343 sports complexes damaged, KSE Institute reported.

The country’s digital infrastructure and telecommunications sector have suffered $1.2 billion in losses. Across Ukraine, internet networks, mobile radio networks, and main communication lines have been destroyed.

According to the KSE Institute report, in the territories liberated from Russian occupation, network damage has reached 100%, with thousands of mobile base stations completely wiped out.