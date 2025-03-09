Throughout this week, Russia has carried out hundreds of attacks against Ukraine using various types of weapons, including around 1,200 guided aerial bombs, nearly 870 attack drones, and over 80 missiles of different types.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.He said that every Shahed drone and aerial bomb Russia uses contains components supplied in circumvention of sanctions. These weapons include more than 82,000 foreign components.Zelensky said that every day, Ukraine works with its partners to ensure that decisions are made to provide life-saving support, including air defense systems, investments in Ukraine’s defense production, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.

The president reaffirmed that Ukraine continues efforts to bring a just peace closer and ensure reliable security guarantees.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces shot down 73 enemy drones during Russia’s March 8 nighttime attack, while 37 additional enemy UAVs did not reach their targets, without causing any damage.

UkrInform
