Billionaire Elon Musk stated that his Starlink satellite system is critically important for the Ukrainian army and that if he were to shut it down, Ukraine’s front line would collapse.

“I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

He said he was “sickened by years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.”

In his opinion, everyone who truly cares, thinks, and understands the situation wants this “meat grinder to stop.”

Musk also called for sanctions against Ukraine’s top 10 oligarchs, saying this would end the war.

“Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately,” he said.