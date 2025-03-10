Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian forces are collapsing the northern part of the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast following several days of intensified Russian activity in the area.
  • The temporal correlation between the suspension of US intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the start of Russia’s collapse of the Ukrainian Kursk salient is noteworthy.
  • Reports about the extent of the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine continue to indicate that the suspension will likely affect Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia.
  • Ukraine’s European allies continue to provide material and financial aid to Ukraine.
  • Russia continues to showcase its deepening relations with American adversaries despite ongoing bilateral talks between the United States and Russia.
  • Ukrainian forces advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in Sumy and Kursk oblasts and near Siversk, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Robotyne.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Nicole Wolkov, Olivia Gibson, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.

