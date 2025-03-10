French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to meet with his European partners to discuss the possibility of extending the French nuclear umbrella to other countries. France has been the EU’s only nuclear power since the Brexit. Europe’s press examines the pros and cons.

Credible deterrence

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Nuclear expert Benoît Grémare explains in The Conversation (France):

“As Macron has indicated, France could respond by stationing nuclear weapons in Eastern European countries, with the idea of eventually replacing the United States. This French nuclear umbrella would give concrete form to Europe’s strategic autonomy with the deployment of fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons. This would be a sign of political solidarity in Europe and make Moscow’s calculations more complicated. The visible presence of these aircraft in Eastern Europe could deter Russia from attacking the countries there with conventional means, as such an attack could provoke a French nuclear response on behalf of Europe.”

Advertisement

A vital message to Moscow and Washington

The Süddeutsche Zeitung (Germany) stresses the importance of the discussion:

“One thing is clear: there will be no quick and comprehensive replacement for the US protective shield. Especially since the French offer raises countless complex technical and political questions - and would vanish into thin air if Marine Le Pen were elected president. In these dangerous times, it would be fatal to convey the impression that Europe is entering a state of shocked paralysis. The joint initiative by Merz and Macron is therefore a necessary signal - both to Moscow and to Washington.”

Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky
Other Topics of Interest

Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky

US Vice President Vance detests Ukraine and yelled at President Zelensky for not saying “thank you.” His Texas cousin, Nate Vance, is an oilfield hand and a seasoned Ukraine combat veteran.

One step at a time

Aftonbladet (Sweden) sees such discussions as premature:

“The US has not left Nato. US troops have not been withdrawn from Europe. And we don’t actually know whether this will happen at all. ... For now, our most important asset will continue to be our soft power - let’s protect it. Clearly, soft power has its limits. And this is why the rearmament currently taking place across our continent is crucial. As long as the US remains in Nato and is prepared to honour its commitments, any rearmament should focus on conventional armed forces. Should the US leave Nato or start to waver on Article 5, the situation would change. But we are not there. Yet.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Eurotopics
Eurotopics
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
ANALYSIS: US Demands $350 Billion From Ukraine, But Its Nuclear Arsenal Cost a Trillion
By Andrew Novitskyi
2d ago
More on Macron
‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Nuclear weapons
‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
Mar. 7
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
Mar. 6
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Russia
Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
Mar. 6
‘Peace Must Be Real’ – Zelensky Backs Macron’s Vision for Ukraine Zelensky
‘Peace Must Be Real’ – Zelensky Backs Macron’s Vision for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 6
Read Next
UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia Europe
UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia
By AFP
1h ago
Trump Advisers ‘Sketching Out’ How They Might Ease Sanctions on Russia Ukraine
Trump Advisers ‘Sketching Out’ How They Might Ease Sanctions on Russia
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky Ukraine
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo Zelensky
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
3h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 9, 2025
Next » Romanian Pro-Kremlin Populist Barred from Contesting May Presidential Vote