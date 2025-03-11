As hundreds of protesters wearing Ukraine’s colors and holding signs condemning US Vice President JD Vance gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, a group of about a dozen of them happened to run into the “Veep” in person while he was out walking with his three-year-old daughter.
“People are dying,” they implored him during a relatively civil exchange.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
One woman was a bit more aggressive. “You called Trump ‘America’s Hitler,’” she said. “What changed?”
“We think it’s in the best interest of our [own people] and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop,” Vance replied, after saying that he war started “in 2023 or 2022”. (Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.)
The Vice President tweeted about the encounter with (mostly grey-haired adults) afterward, complaining that, “if you are chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you are a shit person,” he wrote.
The group of a dozen people happened to bump into him a few blocks from his home. Meanwhile, hundreds of others were assembled even closer to his residence, and the ones who did run into him on the sidewalk nearby insisted that his complaints were unjustified.
“No one was chasing him,” one of the protesters told a Cincinnati news crew.
‘This Was Done With a Lot of Resources’ – Musk Blames Ukraine for Cyber Attack on His X Social Media Platform
“That’s what you agreed to” when you took the job, one woman told him.
The encounter came one week after protesters in Vermont lined the streets and the mountain slopes during the Vance family’s vacation to a ski resort. While the protests were entirely peaceful, the family reportedly had to be moved to an “undisclosed location” during what turned out to be a one-day visit to the Green Mountain State, home to Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the legislature’s progressive leaders.
Ohio, by contrast, has become a solidly red state in recent decades, with 55 percent of the vote going to Republicans Donald Trump and Vance in the 2024 presidential elections. Cincinnati, however, and surrounding Hamilton County, voted almost 57 percent in favor of the Democratic ticket.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter