As hundreds of protesters wearing Ukraine’s colors and holding signs condemning US Vice President JD Vance gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, a group of about a dozen of them happened to run into the “Veep” in person while he was out walking with his three-year-old daughter.

“People are dying,” they implored him during a relatively civil exchange.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

One woman was a bit more aggressive. “You called Trump ‘America’s Hitler,’” she said. “What changed?”

“We think it’s in the best interest of our [own people] and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop,” Vance replied, after saying that he war started “in 2023 or 2022”. (Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.)