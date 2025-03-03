Lining the streets of his motorcade route, gathered in front of his picturesque inn, and draped in Ukrainian flags as they skied down the slopes of the Sugarbush Resort, more than 1,000 protesters in Vermont hurled insults at US Vice President JD Vance after he ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from a couch in the Oval Office on Friday.
Vance had planned to have a quiet ski weekend with his family at the cozy Pitcher Inn near the slopes of Sugarbush, but he ended up being moved to an “undisclosed location” in the area instead, the New York Post reported.
One of the protesters, Tekla Van Hoven from nearby Waterbury, told a Vermont TV station, “Ski Russia, because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation.”
Trump and Vance earned less than one-third of the votes in Vermont in the 2024 elections, their worst defeat in any state. (Only the District of Columbia rendered more embarrassing results for them, where they carried only 6.5 percent of the vote.)
“I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” Vermont’s moderate Republican governor Phil Scott wrote before Vance’s arrival. “Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special.”
That didn’t happen.
The family was initially reported to be staying at the Pitcher Inn in Warren, according to the owners, the Burlington Free Press wrote. But after planned protests spread across social media ahead of his arrival, with one happening outside the Pitcher Inn, it became doubtful that he could stay there for very long.
According to celebrity gossip website TMZ, the Ohio native and beginner-level skier was harassed on the slopes for being “Putin’s Puppet”.
A spokesperson for Sugarbush tried to downplay the protests, telling the AP, “There were a handful of protestors at the resort throughout the day, but all were peaceful and none were disruptive.” He declined further comment, referring reporters to the White House.
Vermont Daily Chronicle reported that Vance’s family left on Sunday.
Sugarbush and nearby Stowe Mountain Resort are two of New England’s most iconic ski areas, attracting high-profile visitors for over 50 years.
