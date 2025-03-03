Lining the streets of his motorcade route, gathered in front of his picturesque inn, and draped in Ukrainian flags as they skied down the slopes of the Sugarbush Resort, more than 1,000 protesters in Vermont hurled insults at US Vice President JD Vance after he ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from a couch in the Oval Office on Friday.

Vance had planned to have a quiet ski weekend with his family at the cozy Pitcher Inn near the slopes of Sugarbush, but he ended up being moved to an “undisclosed location” in the area instead, the New York Post reported.

One of the protesters, Tekla Van Hoven from nearby Waterbury, told a Vermont TV station, “Ski Russia, because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation.”

Trump and Vance earned less than one-third of the votes in Vermont in the 2024 elections, their worst defeat in any state. (Only the District of Columbia rendered more embarrassing results for them, where they carried only 6.5 percent of the vote.)