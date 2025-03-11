After the first round, Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak published a brief social media update with a photo of the delegations leaving the room, accompanied by a simple handshake emoji.

Suspilne said the first round of talks lasted four hours before resuming after a short break.

Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne, citing “a source familiar with the meeting,” reported the theme of the discussion without further elaboration.

The Ukrainian and US delegations reportedly touched on Kyiv’s ceasefire proposal and the resources deal proposed by US President Donald Trump during the first round of the Saudi talks on Tuesday.

Yermak also published an opinion piece on the The Guardian that reiterated Ukraine’s desire for a “just and sustainable” peace, which he said could be achieved by solid security guarantees for Ukraine, the enforcement of Western sanctions on Russia, and gaining control over “frozen Russian assets to enable continued and increased support for Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Yermak headed the Ukrainian delegation for the high-stakes talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, during which the parties were set to address a potential framework for ending the war in Ukraine and revisit discussions on a resources deal that was initially set to be finalized during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US on Feb. 28.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine, US Agree on 30-Day Ceasefire Plan Following Saudi Talks The White House will immediately resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, reversing a freeze Trump ordered after his well-publicized Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting with Zelensky.

Kyiv previously hinted that it would present a partial ceasefire proposal to the US at the meeting, which calls for the mutual cessation of hostilities over the skies and seas, particularly with the use of drones and missiles.

However, Kyiv has ruled out the cessation of ground combat at present in fear of Russian regroupings for renewed assaults.

Ukraine’s delegation at the negotiations includes Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa.

The US delegation comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Advertisement

A day before the talks, Rubio said the US aims to listen to the Ukrainian positions at the meeting before furthering the talks when asked by a reporter on whether Ukraine should consider ceding lands to Russia.

“I mean, right now we’re really in listening mode. We may have suggestions if they ask, but we really want to sort of ascertain where they stand on this and what they’re willing to do in order to achieve peace,” Rubio said, according to a US State Department transcript.

“It may be incompatible with what the Russians are willing to do. That’s what we need to find out. But we’re not going to find out on X, we’re not going to find out on media press conferences. We have to find out in rooms that are closed that you guys can’t be in, but you’ll know the end of it,” Rubio added.