The Ukrainian and US delegations reportedly touched on Kyiv’s ceasefire proposal and the resources deal proposed by US President Donald Trump during the first round of the Saudi talks on Tuesday.

Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne, citing “a source familiar with the meeting,” reported the theme of the discussion without further elaboration.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Suspilne said the first round of talks lasted four hours before resuming after a short break.

After the first round, Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak published a brief social media update with a photo of the delegations leaving the room, accompanied by a simple handshake emoji.

Yermak also published an opinion piece on the The Guardian that reiterated Ukraine’s desire for a “just and sustainable” peace, which he said could be achieved by solid security guarantees for Ukraine, the enforcement of Western sanctions on Russia, and gaining control over “frozen Russian assets to enable continued and increased support for Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Yermak headed the Ukrainian delegation for the high-stakes talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, during which the parties were set to address a potential framework for ending the war in Ukraine and revisit discussions on a resources deal that was initially set to be finalized during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US on Feb. 28.

Ukraine, US Agree on 30-Day Ceasefire Plan Following Saudi Talks
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine, US Agree on 30-Day Ceasefire Plan Following Saudi Talks

The White House will immediately resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, reversing a freeze Trump ordered after his well-publicized Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting with Zelensky.

Kyiv previously hinted that it would present a partial ceasefire proposal to the US at the meeting, which calls for the mutual cessation of hostilities over the skies and seas, particularly with the use of drones and missiles.

However, Kyiv has ruled out the cessation of ground combat at present in fear of Russian regroupings for renewed assaults.

Ukraine’s delegation at the negotiations includes Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa.

The US delegation comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Advertisement

A day before the talks, Rubio said the US aims to listen to the Ukrainian positions at the meeting before furthering the talks when asked by a reporter on whether Ukraine should consider ceding lands to Russia.

“I mean, right now we’re really in listening mode.  We may have suggestions if they ask, but we really want to sort of ascertain where they stand on this and what they’re willing to do in order to achieve peace,” Rubio said, according to a US State Department transcript.

“It may be incompatible with what the Russians are willing to do.  That’s what we need to find out.  But we’re not going to find out on X, we’re not going to find out on media press conferences. We have to find out in rooms that are closed that you guys can’t be in, but you’ll know the end of it,” Rubio added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
More on Peace Plan
Ukraine Dismisses Reports of US ‘Border Betrayal’ Ukraine
Ukraine Dismisses Reports of US ‘Border Betrayal’
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Have Started, Ukraine’s Presidential Aide Hails ‘Constructive’ Start War in Ukraine
US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Have Started, Ukraine’s Presidential Aide Hails ‘Constructive’ Start
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Military Chiefs in Paris to Discuss Ukraine Security Guarantees NATO
Military Chiefs in Paris to Discuss Ukraine Security Guarantees
By AFP
15h ago
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
Read Next
‘A Remarkable Breakthrough’ – Trump Will ‘Likely’ Speak With Putin About Ceasefire War in Ukraine
‘A Remarkable Breakthrough’ – Trump Will ‘Likely’ Speak With Putin About Ceasefire
By AFP
7m ago
Zelensky Confirms Kyiv Ready for 30-Day Ceasefire, Says Washington ‘Must Convince’ Russia Zelensky
Zelensky Confirms Kyiv Ready for 30-Day Ceasefire, Says Washington ‘Must Convince’ Russia
By Alisa Orlova
3h ago
Ukraine, US Agree on 30-Day Ceasefire Plan Following Saudi Talks BREAKING Zelensky
Ukraine, US Agree on 30-Day Ceasefire Plan Following Saudi Talks
By Alisa Orlova
3h ago
White House ‘Immediately Lifts’ Intel, Military Aid Ban on Ukraine BREAKING Ukraine
White House ‘Immediately Lifts’ Intel, Military Aid Ban on Ukraine
By Leo Chiu
3h ago
« Previous 87% of Ukrainians Say Russia Wants to Conquer More Territory Than It Already Has
Next » EU Foreign Affairs Chief Slams Rise of the ‘Rule of Force’