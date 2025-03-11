The high-stakes meeting between Ukraine and US officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has started at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to address a potential framework for ending the war in Ukraine, as well as the continuation of a broader strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The delegations will also revisit discussions on a resources deal that was initially set to be finalized during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US on Feb. 28.

Kyiv is likely to present a partial ceasefire proposal to the US at the meeting, which calls for the mutual cessation of hostilities over the skies and seas, particularly with the use of drones and missiles. However, Kyiv has ruled out the cessation of ground combat at present in fear of Russian regroupings for renewed assaults.

Advertisement

A successful meeting between the US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah might also lead to the easing of the current military aid suspension from the US to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s delegation at the negotiations includes Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa.

Zelensky also went to Saudi Arabia but will not be attending the talks.

The US delegation comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Prior to the meeting, Rubio was asked by a reporter about Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal, to which Rubio suggested that such initiatives could be a beginning to further talks.

Unprecedented Drone Attack Hits Moscow Ahead of Saudi Talks – 2 Dead, Dozens Injured, 337 UAVs Launched
Other Topics of Interest

Unprecedented Drone Attack Hits Moscow Ahead of Saudi Talks – 2 Dead, Dozens Injured, 337 UAVs Launched

The record-breaking drone strike on Moscow, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, comes just before US and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s – I’m not saying that alone is enough, but it’s the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end this conflict,” Rubio told reporters on Monday en route to Jeddah.

“I mean, ideally you could just reach a truce and end the whole conflict, but it probably could begin with some cessation of hostilities of some form or fashion,” he added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
ANALYSIS: US Demands $350 Billion From Ukraine, But Its Nuclear Arsenal Cost a Trillion
By Andrew Novitskyi
Mar. 8
More on Saudi Arabia
Zelensky, Bin Salman Discuss War’s End as Ukraine Seeks US Support Zelensky
Zelensky, Bin Salman Discuss War’s End as Ukraine Seeks US Support
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
‘It’s the Kind of Concession You Would Need to See’ – Zelensky and Rubio Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Talks War in Ukraine
‘It’s the Kind of Concession You Would Need to See’ – Zelensky and Rubio Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Talks
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo Zelensky
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
21h ago
Ukraine Considers Ceasefire Deal to Win Back US Military Support Zelensky
Ukraine Considers Ceasefire Deal to Win Back US Military Support
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Read Next
Trump’s Envoy Heads to Moscow for Ceasefire Talks with Putin Zelensky
Trump’s Envoy Heads to Moscow for Ceasefire Talks with Putin
By Kyiv Post
57m ago
Europe’s Crisis and its Impact on Trump’s Ukraine and Russia Policies Europe
OPINION: Europe’s Crisis and its Impact on Trump’s Ukraine and Russia Policies
By Simon Hutagalung
2h ago
Unprecedented Drone Attack Hits Moscow Ahead of Saudi Talks – 2 Dead, Dozens Injured, 337 UAVs Launched Russia
Unprecedented Drone Attack Hits Moscow Ahead of Saudi Talks – 2 Dead, Dozens Injured, 337 UAVs Launched
By Alisa Orlova
2h ago
£2 Billion From Abramovich’s Football Club Sale May Go to Ukrainian War Victims, UK Says Ukraine
£2 Billion From Abramovich’s Football Club Sale May Go to Ukrainian War Victims, UK Says
By Olena Hrazhdan
2h ago
« Previous ‘Return Hubs’ Possible Under New EU Rules