The high-stakes meeting between Ukraine and US officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has started at 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to address a potential framework for ending the war in Ukraine, as well as the continuation of a broader strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The delegations will also revisit discussions on a resources deal that was initially set to be finalized during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US on Feb. 28.

Kyiv is likely to present a partial ceasefire proposal to the US at the meeting, which calls for the mutual cessation of hostilities over the skies and seas, particularly with the use of drones and missiles. However, Kyiv has ruled out the cessation of ground combat at present in fear of Russian regroupings for renewed assaults.

Advertisement

A successful meeting between the US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah might also lead to the easing of the current military aid suspension from the US to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s delegation at the negotiations includes Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Presidential Office Head Pavlo Palisa.

Zelensky also went to Saudi Arabia but will not be attending the talks.

The US delegation comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

Prior to the meeting, Rubio was asked by a reporter about Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal, to which Rubio suggested that such initiatives could be a beginning to further talks.

Other Topics of Interest Unprecedented Drone Attack Hits Moscow Ahead of Saudi Talks – 2 Dead, Dozens Injured, 337 UAVs Launched The record-breaking drone strike on Moscow, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, comes just before US and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s – I’m not saying that alone is enough, but it’s the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end this conflict,” Rubio told reporters on Monday en route to Jeddah.

“I mean, ideally you could just reach a truce and end the whole conflict, but it probably could begin with some cessation of hostilities of some form or fashion,” he added.