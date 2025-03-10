Ukraine is prepared to introduce a partial ceasefire but will rule out a cessation of ground combat, a senior presidential advisor said Monday.

Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, addressed on television earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump that Kyiv is not ready for peace, saying that Kyiv “[has] a ceasefire plan” and is willing to compromise on areas like the Black Sea, over which Kyiv has an upper hand.

“[Trump] says: Is there a ceasefire plan? We answer that we have a ceasefire plan. We propose to cease fire from the sky. We are talking about drones, missiles, ballistics,” Leshchenko said.

“And we also propose to cease fire at sea. We undertake not to attack. This, by the way, is paradoxical. After all, we have the initiative in our hands in the Black Sea. We also propose not to attack the energy sector,” he added.

However, Leshchenko ruled out a ceasefire on ground combat as he said Moscow could recuperate its forces and relaunch assaults on Ukrainian positions.

“But Ukraine also has something to answer. You want a truce – we are ready. However, not on land, where [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin will be able to take a truce for several months: treat the wounded, recruit infantry in North Korea – and resume this war,” Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko’s comments corroborated a recent report by the Financial Times (FT) that Ukraine is considering a partial ceasefire with Russia to restart intelligence sharing and military aid from the US.

The idea is set to be discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian and US officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, March 11.

The US wants to use the talks to see if Ukraine is willing to make any compromises with Russia, officials told Reuters.

“You can’t say ‘I want peace,’ and, ‘I refuse to compromise on anything,’” one of the US officials said of the upcoming talks.

They added that if Ukraine insists on keeping its pre-2014 or pre-2022 borders, that could complicate things. “If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something.”

If the talks fail, Washington might push a deal onto Ukraine that benefits Russia, leaving Kyiv with fewer options in the future, Ukrainian officials told The Economist.