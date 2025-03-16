Just minutes after receiving a letter placing them on “administrative leave,” Voice of America (VOA) employees found themselves locked out of everything, according to one individual speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post.

“I checked my work email around 2 p.m. and saw the subject: “Notice of Administrative Leave.” I had been checking my email since early morning because my colleagues had started receiving the same email around 9.30 a.m.,” the employee said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Most of my colleagues received the same email. Suddenly, we were cut off from our emails, work chat on TEAMS, and internal systems. We couldn’t even save important files.”

The directive followed US President Donald Trump’s executive order to downsize federal agencies, including the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA.

Advertisement

The order also barred employees from entering VOA offices. “We do have our personal things there, as well as some equipment that belongs to the journalists or videographers,” the source said.

Access to internal systems or using their credentials in any way was also barred by the order.

“We were completely locked out,” the employee said. “Some colleagues were still in the office when their access was cut. Security came in, told them to leave immediately, took their badges, and even checked their bags. They weren’t allowed to finish their work.”

Other Topics of Interest ‘Wholesale Incorporation’ – Russians Now Allowed to Vote in Belarus, and Vice-Versa Putin and Lukashenko sign reciprocal measures allowing Russians in Belarus and Belarusians in Russia to participate in local “elections”, as Moscow slowly absorbs its neighbor.

The letter, first sent to management and then to all staff, stated:

“Pursuant to the Presidential Executive Order Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureau – the White House, effective immediately, the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is placing you on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until otherwise notified. This administrative leave is not being done for any disciplinary purpose.”

The source added: “The day before, we were told we had lost access to news agencies like AP, Reuters, and AFP. We immediately started searching for open-source photos and videos to keep our work going.”

Advertisement

Another major concern is the fate of VOA’s digital presence, the employee said.

“We don’t know if our website, our stories and reports will stay available online,” the employee said. “No one is telling us anything. Even our managers seem to be in the dark.”

For now, VOA employees remain in limbo. “We’re waiting for the next email. That’s all we can do.”

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz reported on Sunday that more than 1,300 journalists, producers, and staff at VOA had been placed on administrative leave following Trump’s order, calling the move unprecedented in the organization’s 83-year history.

Ruslan Petrichka, head of VOA’s Ukrainian service, confirmed that its broadcasts have stopped and all staff have been placed on leave.

“At this moment, we do not know what the future holds,” he said. “But I want to thank my colleagues for their tireless work in delivering truthful news to our audience.”