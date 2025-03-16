More than 1,300 journalists, producers, and staff at Voice of America (VOA) have been placed on administrative leave after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM). This agency oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Radio Free Asia.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz called the move unprecedented in the organization’s 83-year history.

“I am deeply saddened that for the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced,” he said. “That mission is especially critical today, when America’s adversaries, like Iran, China, and Russia, are sinking billions of dollars into creating false narratives to discredit the United States.”

Trump, who has already eviscerated the US aid agency and Education Department, on Friday issued an executive order listing the US Agency for Global Media as among “elements of the federal bureaucracy that the president has determined are unnecessary.”

The White House defended the decision, calling VOA the “voice of radical America” and accusing it of bias.

The administration has also taken action against other media outlets, including banning the Associated Press from White House events for not referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Abramowitz stressed that VOA plays a critical role in providing reliable news, especially in countries with limited press freedom.

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows
Other Topics of Interest

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows

When it comes to Ukraine, 55% of people surveyed said they do not support the way Trump managed the situation, while 44% approve of his handling of the war-torn country.

“Even if the agency survives in some form, the actions being taken today by the Administration will severely damage Voice of America’s ability to foster a world that is safe and free and in doing so is failing to protect US interests,” Abramowitz wrote.

Ruslan Petrichka, head of VOA’s Ukrainian service, confirmed that its broadcasts have stopped and all staff have been placed on leave.

“At this moment, we do not know what the future holds,” he said. “But I want to thank my colleagues for their tireless work in delivering truthful news to our audience.”

