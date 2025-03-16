President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the chief of general staff of the armed forces, according to a decree issued Sunday, as Kyiv’s frontline troops continue to struggle. 

According to a communique, Anatoliy Barhylevych has been replaced by Andriy Hnatov, who “has been tasked with increasing the efficiency of the management.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“He is a combat guy,” Zelensky said of Hnatov.

“His task is to bring more combat experience, the experience of our brigades in planning operations, defensive and offensive, as well as more active development of the corps system,” he added.

“Everything that our brigades have learned from the war should be implemented one hundred percent at the planning level.”

Advertisement

The Ukrainian military, which has grown since mobilizing to repel Russia’s February 2022 invasion, is in the process of reorganizing its army corps to improve coordination.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on his Facebook page: “We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness.

“This involves restructuring the command system and implementing clear standards.”

Hnatov, he said, had “more than 27 years of military experience.”

Barhylevych has been appointed as the chief inspector of the defense ministry, he added.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, the epicenter of the fighting, the larger and better equipped Russian army has been advancing slowly for more than a year, despite heavy losses.

Restoring Relations With Russia Legitimizes Its Regime and War Crimes
Other Topics of Interest

Restoring Relations With Russia Legitimizes Its Regime and War Crimes

Russia’s heinous war crimes must not be forgotten despite whatever rotten peace deal is clobbered together.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Putin on Board with Ceasefire – With Conditions War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Putin on Board with Ceasefire – With Conditions
By Eurotopics
18h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2025
By ISW
21h ago
Military Chiefs to meet Thursday in UK on Ukraine Peacekeeping Force: PM Europe
Military Chiefs to meet Thursday in UK on Ukraine Peacekeeping Force: PM
By AFP
1d ago
Did the US Collaborate With Russia for the Recovery of Kursk Oblast? War in Ukraine
OPINION: Did the US Collaborate With Russia for the Recovery of Kursk Oblast?
By Roman Sheremeta
1d ago
Read Next
‘The Reality on the Ground’ – Waltz Insists That Ukraine Will Need to Cede Territory for Security Guarantees War in Ukraine
‘The Reality on the Ground’ – Waltz Insists That Ukraine Will Need to Cede Territory for Security Guarantees
By John Moretti
3h ago
‘Wholesale Incorporation’ – Russians Now Allowed to Vote in Belarus, and Vice-Versa Putin
‘Wholesale Incorporation’ – Russians Now Allowed to Vote in Belarus, and Vice-Versa
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Restoring Relations With Russia Legitimizes Its Regime and War Crimes War in Ukraine
OPINION: Restoring Relations With Russia Legitimizes Its Regime and War Crimes
By Adam Borowski
8h ago
‘We Were Completely Locked Out’ – VOA Employees Cut Off, Barred From Offices US
‘We Were Completely Locked Out’ – VOA Employees Cut Off, Barred From Offices
By Alisa Orlova
9h ago
« Previous ‘Wholesale Incorporation’ – Russians Now Allowed to Vote in Belarus, and Vice-Versa
Next » ‘The Reality on the Ground’ – Waltz Insists That Ukraine Will Need to Cede Territory for Security Guarantees