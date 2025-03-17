US President Donald Trump said he will speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One, Trump told reporters, “We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday.”

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end,” he said, as quoted by The Associated Press (AP).

He added that discussions would include territorial issues and power infrastructure.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump said, describing the negotiations as “dividing up certain assets.”

The potential conversation could mark a turning point in the war while also signaling Trump’s broader shift in US foreign policy, as per the report. European allies remain cautious, given his past praise of Putin and criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he recently rebuked during a White House visit.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently traveled to Moscow to facilitate talks and had hinted that a Trump-Putin call was imminent.

He told CNN he expects a “really good and positive discussion” between Trump and the Russian leader this week.

The White House’s proposed a ceasefire after talks in Saudi Arabia, which Kyiv accepted, but Putin has not given a clear response, instead listing conditions and raising concerns.

Ukrainian FM Sybiha Names 3 Red Lines for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian FM Sybiha Names 3 Red Lines for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said there are three red lines for Ukraine in any peace deal – including the refusal to recognize the legitimacy of Russian-occupied territories.

Moscow reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about agreements from last month’s US-Russia summit in Riyadh. However, Russia made no mention of the proposed ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of stalling to improve its battlefield position before negotiating peace.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Putin for “dragging his feet,” saying Russia’s vague response to the ceasefire proposal is “not good enough.”

