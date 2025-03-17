Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, named three red lines for Kyiv in future peace settlements.

Sybiha said Kyiv would not recognize Russian-occupied territories, compromise on its EU and NATO aspirations, or agree to a neutered military.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In an interview with Ukrainian news outlet RBC Ukraine published on Monday, Sybiha said he does not prefer the term “red lines” but maintains that the points mentioned are “fundamental things” that “cannot be touched.”

“The first is the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Ukraine will never recognize occupied territories. Second, no country has a veto over the choice of the Ukrainian people, over Ukraine’s choice to participate in certain alliances, whether it’s the European Union or NATO,” Sybiha told RBC Ukraine.

Advertisement

“Third, there can be no restrictions on Ukraine’s defense capabilities, no restrictions on the strength of our army, our capabilities,” he added, saying in addition, that these positions were communicated clearly to Kyiv’s Western allies.

Sybiha added that “NATO cannot be removed from the agenda” when asked about the current US administration ruling out Ukraine’s future membership in the bloc, adding that Ukraine’s NATO bid “is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine” and “a strategic choice of the Ukrainian people, and the most effective guarantee of Ukraine’s security.”

Other Topics of Interest Lithuania Says Russian Military Intelligence Behind Ikea Store Arson On Monday, the Lithuanian prosecutor general’s office attributed the arson attack in Vilnius in May 2024 to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.

It is unclear whether the conditions were part of the high stakes talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, in which Sybiha took part.

Ukraine agreed to a US-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal following the talks. While some Russian officials have rejected the proposal, the Kremlin has yet to provide an official answer to the plan.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin signaled on Thursday additional demands on the proposal to suit Moscow’s interests.