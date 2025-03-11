Ukraine has agreed to a US proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while the Trump administration will lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a press release issued by Ukraine’s Presidential Office after the talks says. 

Following talks in Saudi Arabia, both sides also pledged to finalize a deal on Ukrainian minerals as soon as possible.

“Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

“The United States will inform Russia that reciprocity on the part of Russia is also the key to achieving peace,” it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that now Washington “has to convince Russia” to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step. The United States of America has to convince Russia to do this,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “The American side understands our arguments.”

In addition, the US will immediately resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, reversing a freeze ordered by President Donald Trump after his Feb. 28 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ended in angry clash. 

