Russia is increasing the number of psychological operations (PSYOPS) units within its armed forces, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on Tuesday, March 18.

According to HUR, specialized information warfare units have been established within the 3rd and 51st Combined Arms Armies of the Russian Armed Forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To staff these newly created units, the Russian government introduced a separate military occupational group called “Information Confrontation” as early as April 2024.

PSYOPS specialists are trained at the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces and the Mozhaysky Military-Space Academy. According to HUR, their deployment between military units is strictly prohibited without approval from district military headquarters.

Advertisement

“The expansion of information warfare units within the aggressor state’s army indicates Russia’s intent to escalate information and psychological attacks against Ukraine, its security and defense forces, and Ukrainian society,” HUR stated.

What are psychological operations (PSYOPS)?

Psychological operations are a key tool in “psychological warfare,” designed to manipulate emotions, consciousness, and behavior, influencing individuals, organizations, and government decision-making. These operations rely on tactics such as disinformation, propaganda, fact distortion, exaggeration or suppression of certain events, cyberattacks, and sabotage behind enemy lines.

Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War

Trump has already made clear that he is ready to discuss what parts of occupied Ukraine that Russia will be allowed to keep

Russia actively employs PSYOPS in its war against Ukraine, adjusting its information campaigns in response to battlefield dynamics and international developments. One of its main methods is spreading carefully crafted narratives through propaganda platforms, which then become “viral” as unsuspecting individuals further disseminate them.

The most dangerous stage of this process occurs when disinformation spreads via word of mouth, as people distrust official sources and instead rely on anonymous Telegram channels as their primary source of “truth.” In many cases, the original authors of such content are bots, who disguise themselves using national symbols to appear credible.

Advertisement

These operations are an integral part of Russia’s hybrid warfare, and their effectiveness directly depends on society’s level of media literacy.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
More on HUR
I’m in Ukraine’s Special Forces – This Is How I Feel When I Have to Kill Putin’s Soldiers HUR
I’m in Ukraine’s Special Forces – This Is How I Feel When I Have to Kill Putin’s Soldiers
By Lord Ashcroft
1d ago
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
FSB Alleges Ukraine Mailed Explosives as Perfume to Military Officials – Kyiv Intel Denies It Drones
FSB Alleges Ukraine Mailed Explosives as Perfume to Military Officials – Kyiv Intel Denies It
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
[WATCH] Troops Perform Haka War Dance in Tribute to Fallen Kiwi Soldier in Ukraine HUR
[WATCH] Troops Perform Haka War Dance in Tribute to Fallen Kiwi Soldier in Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 13
Read Next
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call BREAKING Putin
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call
By Alisa Orlova
1h ago
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept Education
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War War in Ukraine
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War
By AFP
2h ago
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention NATO
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention
By Steve Brown
2h ago
« Previous Two Ukrainian Companies Included in Shortlist for US Long-Range Drone Program
Next » Trump’s Cuts in US Aid Could Cause HIV Drug Shortages in Ukraine, Seven Other Countries