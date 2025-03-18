Russia is increasing the number of psychological operations (PSYOPS) units within its armed forces, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on Tuesday, March 18.

According to HUR, specialized information warfare units have been established within the 3rd and 51st Combined Arms Armies of the Russian Armed Forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To staff these newly created units, the Russian government introduced a separate military occupational group called “Information Confrontation” as early as April 2024.

PSYOPS specialists are trained at the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces and the Mozhaysky Military-Space Academy. According to HUR, their deployment between military units is strictly prohibited without approval from district military headquarters.

Advertisement

“The expansion of information warfare units within the aggressor state’s army indicates Russia’s intent to escalate information and psychological attacks against Ukraine, its security and defense forces, and Ukrainian society,” HUR stated.

What are psychological operations (PSYOPS)?

Psychological operations are a key tool in “psychological warfare,” designed to manipulate emotions, consciousness, and behavior, influencing individuals, organizations, and government decision-making. These operations rely on tactics such as disinformation, propaganda, fact distortion, exaggeration or suppression of certain events, cyberattacks, and sabotage behind enemy lines.

Other Topics of Interest Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War Trump has already made clear that he is ready to discuss what parts of occupied Ukraine that Russia will be allowed to keep

Russia actively employs PSYOPS in its war against Ukraine, adjusting its information campaigns in response to battlefield dynamics and international developments. One of its main methods is spreading carefully crafted narratives through propaganda platforms, which then become “viral” as unsuspecting individuals further disseminate them.

The most dangerous stage of this process occurs when disinformation spreads via word of mouth, as people distrust official sources and instead rely on anonymous Telegram channels as their primary source of “truth.” In many cases, the original authors of such content are bots, who disguise themselves using national symbols to appear credible.

Advertisement

These operations are an integral part of Russia’s hybrid warfare, and their effectiveness directly depends on society’s level of media literacy.