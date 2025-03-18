Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian offensives in the Donetsk region, thwarting an attempted breakthrough near Toretsk and an assault on the Pokrovsk sector, according to the “Khortytsia” operational-strategic grouping of troops.

“Khortytsia” shared a video on Telegram on Tuesday from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Crusade, captioned: “Tank in a ditch, drone battle, and destroyed infantry: Ukraine’s defenders crush the enemy near Toretsk.”

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the time and location of the footage.

According to the report, Russian forces continue their tactic of deploying armored “barns” (turtle tanks) alongside infantry. However, this latest attempt to break through failed.

“One of the tanks literally fell into a ditch, and the infantry began to flee chaotically, shouting for help,” the report says.

Additionally, Ukrainian drone operators disrupted Russian communication antennas, neutralizing Russia’s drone coordination. Some Russian operators attempted to retaliate using Mavic drones, but their efforts were reportedly ineffective.

In a separate statement, “Khortytsia” reposted a report from the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Force, detailing another disrupted Russian assault – this time in the Pokrovsk sector.

“Operators of the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Force thwarted an enemy assault, destroying two T-72s in the Pokrovsk direction,” reads the report accompanying a video of the engagement.

During aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian forces detected two Russian T-72 tanks advancing toward their positions. In response, the Flying Skull unit launched first-person view (FPV) drones.

A precise strike triggered an ammunition detonation in one of the tanks, destroying it instantly. The second tank was disabled with targeted hits to its engine and transmission compartment, igniting a fire that ultimately consumed the vehicle.

The Unmanned Systems Force revealed that one of the T-72’s biggest vulnerabilities is its tightly packed ammunition storage beneath the turret. As a result, “A single armor-piercing hit, a well-placed [unmanned aerial vehicle] UAV-dropped explosive, or an FPV drone strike on an open hatch can cause a catastrophic explosion, destroying the tank along with its crew.”

On March 17 alone, Ukrainian forces recorded 155 combat clashes along the front line, with the fiercest battles occurring in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors.