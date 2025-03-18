From early morning on Tuesday, March18, Russian milbloggers began to post reports of increased fighting on the border between Ukraine and the Russian Belgorod region. The pro-Kremlin social media portrayed it either as a new Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) cross-border offensive or a diversionary attack to allow Kyiv’s forces to escape from encirclement in the adjacent Kursk region or simply a “publicity stunt.”

The milblogger “War Gonzo” claimed on Telegram that the AFU had launched a suicidal attack to draw forces from Kursk, had lost several armored vehicles to Russian artillery strikes and its infantry had retreated on foot into the forest and were under artillery attack.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The “Two Majors” blogger said that Russian border guards and armed force units had repelled the attack in the areas of Prilesye, Grafovka, and Demidovka, destroying three tanks, several infantry fighting vehicles, an engineer demining vehicle, and several all-terrain vehicles.

Advertisement

Komsomolskaya Pravda correspondent Alexander Kots said the AFU lacked the ability to break through the border and said the attack was a provocation aimed at distracting Russian forces in an attempt to join up with Ukrainian forces in Kursk by attacking through the village of Krasnaya Yaruga in the Belgorod region.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Center for Countering Disinformation immediately denied the reports. He said that there had been fighting in the border areas, particularly exchanges of artillery fire ever since the 2022 full-scale invasion.

Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention
Other Topics of Interest

Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention

A letter on X signed by the defense ministers of the four nations has recommended withdrawal from the anti-personnel landmine convention because of the deterioration in regional security.

He said that the Russian reports that Ukraine was escalating the situation was disinformation designed to prepare the ground for the forthcoming telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“Their main information strategy is to accuse Ukraine of not wanting to end the war, although, in fact, they [Russian forces] are attacking along the front, as well as from the air. And it is Putin who is delaying Trump’s proposal to cease fire. Everything is very primitive, but quite typical of the Russians,” Kovalenko said.

Advertisement

The Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported via Telegram on the “difficult situation” in the region, claiming there had been renewed Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes on the Krasnoyarsk border district after which “All services, primarily the Ministry of Defense, border services, BARS-Belgorod, Orlan, self-defense, the head of the district, the deputy governor, are all at their workplaces, ensuring the safety of residents.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
More on Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian Assaults Fail in Donbas as Ukraine Destroys Tanks, Wipes Out Troops War in Ukraine
Russian Assaults Fail in Donbas as Ukraine Destroys Tanks, Wipes Out Troops
By Julia Struck
4h ago
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia Europe
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
Kyiv Says Troops Withdrawing From ‘One Section of the Front,’ But Doesn’t Specify Where Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv Says Troops Withdrawing From ‘One Section of the Front,’ But Doesn’t Specify Where
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job War in Ukraine
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Read Next
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call BREAKING Putin
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call
By Alisa Orlova
1h ago
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept Education
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention NATO
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention
By Steve Brown
2h ago
‘Movement to Peace Will Begin With an Energy, Infrastructure Ceasefire’ – White House Says After Trump, Putin Call BREAKING Ukraine
‘Movement to Peace Will Begin With an Energy, Infrastructure Ceasefire’ – White House Says After Trump, Putin Call
By Katie Livingstone
2h ago
« Previous Russian Assaults Fail in Donbas as Ukraine Destroys Tanks, Wipes Out Troops
Next » Germany Approves Huge Spending Boost for Defense, Infrastructure