Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine killed two people overnight, local officials said Thursday, March 20, as Moscow launched a massive drone strike that injured 10 people and caused fires far from the front lines.

Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks, even as US President Donald Trump urges both sides to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Officials in Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions reported that Russia dropped over 30 glide bombs on border towns, killing two people and injuring several others.

In the town of Kropyvnytsky, located hundreds of kilometers from the fighting, a Russian drone strike injured 10 people, including four children, and set off large fires, officials said.

Kropyvnytskyi is a mid-sized city in central Ukraine with a population of around 320,000, serving as the administrative center of the Kirovohrad Region and an important transportation and industrial hub.

Advertisement

The attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure: residential buildings in several districts were affected: windows were shattered, balconies destroyed, and structural elements damaged.

As a result of the bombardment in the region, Ukrzaliznytsia’s railway infrastructure was damaged, leading to changes in the routes of several passenger trains.

“This is what Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ looks like — Russia has no problem targeting civilians,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.