Valery Semenov, a former engineer who had been instrumental in keeping the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant safe at the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, was killed in combat against Russian forces.

He had worked at Chornobyl NPP for years before the full-scale invasion began.

On Feb. 24, 2022 – the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – he had been on duty when the plant was almost immediately occupied by Russian forces.

During the nuclear power plant’s occupation, Semenov protected the station’s personnel and equipment from looting – at times deceiving the Russians into believing that highly valuable equipment was insignificant.

Semenov was awarded the Order “For Courage” (III degree) for his efforts in protecting personnel and the plant during the occupation.

After the plant’s liberation, he joined as a volunteer the Armed Forces of Ukraine, serving as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) pilot in the 72nd Brigade.

He was killed in battle against Russian forces on March 12.The funeral took place in Kyiv at the Baykov Cemetery on Thursday, March 20, and was attended by several hundred people.

We publish here his final interview about the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant occupation, which he gave to the Kyiv Post a year ago.