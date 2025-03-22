Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kraken unit has become known as one of the most effective and enigmatic military units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR).

Established in Kharkiv, the special unit has distinguished itself by liberating occupied territories, executing high-risk operations, and eliminating key Russian targets.

For the first time stepping into the public sphere, the commander of Kraken, call sign “Alpha,” exclusively shared with Kyiv Post what has remained behind the scenes until now.

In an open conversation, he talks about his combat experience, personal vision of the war, and insights into what makes his unit unique.

The war changed everything

The full-scale invasion found Alpha in Kyiv region, where he immediately found himself at the epicenter of combat.

He witnessed firsthand the occupation of Bucha and Irpin – two towns whose names became synonymous with Russian army atrocities. For him, these events established a point of no return.

“It changed my approach to war and my motivation. You simply realize that you have to act, to find solutions for the most complex tasks,” Alphas says.

One of the hardest trials for Alpha remains the loss of comrades. For every commander, this is a deeply personal and extraordinarily difficult psychological process, he says.

The fighters he has fought alongside for years, supported, and overcome hardships with become more than just comrades – but family.

“The most difficult moment for any commander is when you give a task, fully realizing that it may be their last. But the war continues. The primary goal is to defend the state, its sovereignty. We have no choice. Today, we must fight for our country,” Alpha says.

When an operation is planned, Alpha personally visits the commanders or fighters assigned to carry it out. He believes that such direct interaction helps further motivate his subordinates.

Interaction and trust in battle

As per Alpha, one of Kraken’s key features is its decision-making system on the battlefield, which is based on trust and flexibility.

“In our intelligence unit, every fighter has a voice. The commander makes the final decision, but we listen to those who are directly carrying out the mission. If a soldier says that a particular tactic will work better, I have no right not to trust him,” Alpha said.

According to Alpha, it is crucial to understand that a commander overseeing an operation from a control point and a fighter executing the mission on the ground have different experiences and perspectives.

“The person on the ground has been in similar situations before and knows how to survive. You are obligated to listen to him and take his opinion into account,” he says.

This approach allows Kraken to operate effectively under challenging conditions, adapt plans based on circumstances, and stay ahead of the enemy.

“We have destroyed the enemy’s logistics, prevented them from reinforcing their forces, and we continue to apply pressure,” the commander says.

Budanov – A decisive leader transforming HUR

Alpha spoke candidly about how HUR has significantly evolved under the leadership of its top spy, Kyrylo Budanov.

“Under his tenure, the Defense Intelligence Directorate has received a fresh breath of air in its development stage. This is my personal opinion,” Alpha says, adding that “Budanov is resolute, and he has enough leadership qualities to command these units.”

According to Alpha, Budanov does not limit himself to strategic leadership – but is directly involved in combat operations.

“He can arrive at the command post during a mission or even go to a position where it’s not particularly safe and personally motivate the personnel. For us, he is a leader,” Alpha says.

This presence serves as a key motivational factor for the unit.

“There is a strong leader, and you can feel it in the HUR units,” Alpha adds.

Six Russian soldiers surrender to Kraken, fleeing their command

For the fighters of Kraken, as well as for the entire Ukrainian army, captured Russian soldiers are not just war trophies – they are valuable sources of intelligence and part of the exchange fund that helps bring Ukrainian prisoners of war and fallen defenders back home.

However, not all Russian troops are captured in combat – some surrender voluntarily. Alpha recalls one such case that vividly illustrates the chaos, demoralization, and brutality of the Russian command.

“There were instances where they came to our positions themselves because they hadn’t eaten or drunk anything for six days. We intercepted their communications, where their commanders ordered: ‘If you return, you will be executed,’” says the Kraken commander.

These six Russian soldiers found themselves trapped between starvation and death.

Without food, water, or support, they wandered the battlefield, unable to retreat – their command had issued orders to shoot anyone who attempted to fall back.

According to Alpha, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted their radio communications, where senior Russian officers openly displayed disregard for their subordinates.

“They realized there was no other way out. In the end, the entire group simply walked over to us and surrendered,” he explains.

These incidents have become increasingly common on the front lines, Alpha says. Many of those Russia sends into battle sign a contract and find themselves in Ukrainian captivity just three days later.

“We even found instructions stating that if there was a threat of being captured, they should commit suicide,” Alpha adds.

The Kharkiv Counteroffensive

The Kharkiv counteroffensive was one of Ukraine’s most successful military operations, liberating thousands of square kilometers of territory in the fall of 2022. The Kraken special unit, formed in Kharkiv, played a crucial role in the operation, participating in the assault on strategically significant settlements.

“We were directly involved in this operation. At that time, we managed to liberate around 2,500 square kilometers of territory and more than 15 settlements,” Alpha says.

Kraken helps save Kharkiv from threat of occupation

In October 2024, the Kraken special unit, together with other HUR forces, conducted an operation in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, near the village of Lypsti that went a long way in weakening Russian army positions there, Alpha says.

Kraken started by carrying out a series of sabotage operations that weakened the Russian defense before launching an offensive alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The unit disrupted key enemy supply routes, forcing Russian forces into chaotic retreat.

“The enemy attempted to break through the state border and advance deep into our positions, shortening the distance to Kharkiv. But we did not allow them to do so,” the commander said.

Kraken fighters cleared 400 hectares of forest and eliminated nearly an entire regiment of Russian troops.

“We stopped the enemy, cut off their logistics, and blocked their ability to bring in reinforcements. This was one of the most critical operations that saved Kharkiv from another threat of occupation,” Alpha says.

‘Heroes who didn’t return’

But this success came at a great cost. Kraken lost many fighters who fought to the last breath for the liberation of Ukrainian land, Alpha says.

“Unfortunately, there are those among us who gave their lives for victory. But we remember each one. We tell new fighters about those who fell so they know in whose honor we continue this fight,” the commander says.

Every loss is painful, but it only strengthens Kraken’s determination to take revenge on the enemy and finish the job, he adds.

Despite the heavy losses, Alpha says he has no doubts – Ukraine must see this war through to victory.

“Victory is when active combat operations cease. When innocent civilians stop dying. When our troops stop falling.”

“While we are thinking about victory, about some kind of peace, the enemy is advancing on the front line” the commander adds.

Before even considering any ceasefire, Ukraine must first stabilize the front, secure its defenses, and force Russia to retreat, Alpha says.

“Our task today is to stop the enemy as much as possible, stabilize the front line, secure our positions, and only then talk about peace.”

Kraken is calling for volunteers

Today, Kraken remains one of the most combat-ready and highly motivated units within HUR, carrying out the most challenging military operations.

Kraken is ready to provide new recruits with top-tier training, motivation, and everything necessary to integrate into the combat team, Alpha says.

“If people want to be part of the history of independent Ukraine, they must make that decision now. Those who make this choice will forever be remembered – they have fought and will continue to fight for independence and sovereignty,” he says.