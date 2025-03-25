  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS| attack on an ammunition storage area located at Russia’s Engels-2 Strategic Aviation airbase overnight on 19-20 March. Engels-2 is a military base used extensively for strike operations approximately 600 km from Ukraine’s border.
  • The area struck almost certainly stored a range of aerial munitions being used against Ukraine, causing significant damage. The substantial loss will likely disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term, forcing Russia to improve its defensive posture and replenish munitions stocks. Russian aircraft have also highly likely been dispersed to surrounding airfields, as has become standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations.
  • This strike is Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far and continues the pattern of regular Ukrainian US strikes deep into Russian territory. It also highlights the continuing struggles that stretched Russian air defence face in protecting its strategic military locations.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Ukraine’s Shadow Army: The Kraken Commander Speaks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 22
More on War in Ukraine
Italy Minister Hopes Russians Could Join 2026 Olympics – ‘Once the War Is Over’ War in Ukraine
Italy Minister Hopes Russians Could Join 2026 Olympics – ‘Once the War Is Over’
By AFP
3h ago
UN Says Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine ‘Very Hypothetical’ War in Ukraine
UN Says Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine ‘Very Hypothetical’
By AFP
3h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 24, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 24, 2025
By ISW
11h ago
New Round of US-Russia Talks Kick Off in Saudi Arabia After ‘Productive’ US-Ukraine Meeting War in Ukraine
New Round of US-Russia Talks Kick Off in Saudi Arabia After ‘Productive’ US-Ukraine Meeting
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Read Next
Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod Ukraine
OPINION: Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Europe’s Triple Shock Demands a Triple Bazooka Europe
OPINION: Europe’s Triple Shock Demands a Triple Bazooka
By Timothy Garton Ash
2h ago
‘They Have Been Left to Die Out’: Yale Lab Tracking Ukrainian Children to Shut Down by Friday, If Not Saved EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
‘They Have Been Left to Die Out’: Yale Lab Tracking Ukrainian Children to Shut Down by Friday, If Not Saved
By Alex Raufoglu
3h ago
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock War in Ukraine
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock
By Alisa Orlova
3h ago
« Previous US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine
Next » March 25 - Belarus Freedom Day