- The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS| attack on an ammunition storage area located at Russia’s Engels-2 Strategic Aviation airbase overnight on 19-20 March. Engels-2 is a military base used extensively for strike operations approximately 600 km from Ukraine’s border.
- The area struck almost certainly stored a range of aerial munitions being used against Ukraine, causing significant damage. The substantial loss will likely disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term, forcing Russia to improve its defensive posture and replenish munitions stocks. Russian aircraft have also highly likely been dispersed to surrounding airfields, as has become standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations.
- This strike is Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far and continues the pattern of regular Ukrainian US strikes deep into Russian territory. It also highlights the continuing struggles that stretched Russian air defence face in protecting its strategic military locations.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 March 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 25, 2025
