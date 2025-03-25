Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya marked Belarus Freedom Day with a call for unity and resistance against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

In a statement on X, Tsikhanouskaya said that this day symbolizes “unity, courage, and hope” for Belarusians, paying tribute to political prisoners, exiles, and those fighting for the country’s independence and dignity.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Lukashenka’s regime is not forever; the future belongs to us,” she wrote, urging Belarusians to stay resilient in their struggle for democracy.

“Together, we will win,” she added.

March 25 is an unofficial holiday commemorating the short-lived Belarusian People’s Republic, declared in 1918 before being overrun by Soviet forces. Though not recognized by Lukashenko’s government, it remains a powerful symbol for the opposition and the Belarusian diaspora.

Advertisement

Tsikhanouskaya has led the opposition from exile since the disputed 2020 presidential election and continues to advocate for democratic reforms in Belarus.