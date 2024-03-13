Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-13-2024

This handout photograph released on February 25, 2024, by the press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky (L) visiting the frontline positions at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Armed Forces of Ukraine / AFP)
The national flags of Ukraine and the United States are pictured during a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
This photograph on April 4, 2023, shows shells at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 12, 2024 shows a damaged residential building following a Russian strike, in Kryvyi Rih. A Russian strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih left at least three people dead and 38 wounded, including children, according to authorities in Kyiv. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP)