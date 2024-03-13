Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 13, 16:07

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-13-2024
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13, 01:00

Ukraine's Army Chief Says Battlefield Situation 'Difficult'

Ukraine's Army Chief Says Battlefield Situation 'Difficult'
This handout photograph released on February 25, 2024, by the press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky (L) visiting the frontline positions at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Armed Forces of Ukraine / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 13, 16:07
Oleksandr Syrsky said he had visited two brigades "where the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deep into our battle formations."
Dozens of Drones Bombard Russian Oil Refineries in Record Air Raids

Dozens of Drones Bombard Russian Oil Refineries in Record Air Raids
Screen grab of fire burning at a Ryazan oil refinery in Russia following a Ukrainian drone strike, Ukrainian information platform
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13, 15:34
Kyiv launched around 70 kamikaze aircraft mostly against energy infrastructure. Two refineries were badly burned.
Ukraine Says Hopes to Get Czech Shells Soon

Ukraine Says Hopes to Get Czech Shells Soon
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala addresses a press conference with the French President at the Czech government's headquarters on March 5, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
By AFP
Mar. 13, 15:14
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last week his country had raised funds to buy 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine, lower than the 800,000 initially suggested by the Czech president.
Refugee Shelter Housing 300 Ukrainians Burns Down in Berlin
France, Germany, Poland to Hold Talks on Ukraine: Warsaw
Conscription Draft Law Consideration Delayed – Parliament Cancels Meeting
'We Urge Everyone to Leave Cities Immediately' – Pro-Kyiv Militias Warn of Strikes on Russian Border Cities
Digest of Russian Crimes in Ukraine – February to March 2023
15 Russian Soldiers Convicted in Absentia for Yahidne War Crimes
French MPs Vote in Favor of Franco-Ukrainian Security Deal, RN, LFI Oppose It
Forecasting the Future of Ukrainian and US Democracy
EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Kremlin Rebel Drone Attacked Grad MLRS, Then "Self-destructed" Complex Cockpit
Biden Sends Ukraine Aid as Poles Warn of Russia Threat
Morning News Update for March 13
Drone Strike Hits Russia Oil Refinery, Several Wounded: Governor
'Nothing Will Cure These Sick Men' – War in Ukraine Update for March 13
