The leaders of France, Germany and Poland will hold emergency talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Friday, the Polish prime minister announced following discussions on the war-torn country in Washington.
Poland, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, has repeatedly urged its Western partners to up their spending on military aid as Kyiv fends off a Russian invasion.
Poland's president and prime minister met with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, shortly after the US leader announced an emergency stopgap package to Ukraine.
"On Friday... I will be in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to talk about this situation," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told state broadcaster TVP late Tuesday.
He called an "emergency and unplanned" summit of the Weimar Triangle, a format of French, German and Polish cooperation that was initially created in 1991.
Under its new pro-EU government, Poland has sought to strengthen cooperation with Berlin and Paris as the war in Ukraine enters a third year.
"In my opinion, these three capitals have the task and the power to mobilise all of Europe" to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said.
Comments ( 1)
Its past time for allied boots on the ground even if only to support donated advanced weaponry and emergency services. Also send in the fighter planes if only to protect civilians and our soldiers now under Ukraine's airspace.
Putin has no say in this matter.
@John, wow! Another moronic and stupid comment. Great that you can fight this war from the comfort of your couch.
@Jack Griffin, I'm happy enough helping Ukraine with donations and online MRGA propaganda fighting. I've also written over 70 letters to various global leadership to prompt their increased support for Ukraine. And I now only buy stuff from non-putin aligned or neutral nations. I prefer to spend in nations that share my values.
Sometimes I also write less factual stuff here in hopes it inspires or humour Ukraine allies reading this far. Sometimes they just need to see a MRGA troll takedown to cheer them up. I know I enjoy it when I see others do this.
Individually my efforts are small, but my belief is that every action towards supporting a just cause counts when millions of others are also doing the same. I truly believe that is the case here. Millions of folks just like me united across the world to help Ukraine. Folks with no prior ties to Ukraine donating their time and resources to their just cause.
What's your favourite way to support Ukraine? I mean when you are not under the watchful eye of MRGA troll farm supervisors. I suspect most ethical russians would also want to help Ukraine.
In the interim thanks for intentionally not saying anything usefully supporting putler's evil cause.