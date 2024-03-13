Russian volunteer forces fighting alongside Kyiv on Wednesday, March 13, urged civilians to flee Belgorod and Kursk, warning of impending large-scale attacks on military targets in these Russian border cities. “We call on the local authorities to preserve human lives and begin evacuating the cities of Kursk and Belgorod,” stated three groups mainly composed of Russian citizens – the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), and the Siberian Battalion – in a joint statement. This announcement comes one day after the groups claimed to have seized Tyotkino village in Russia’s Kursk region.

“Putin’s assassins are launching massive strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities, positioning their military installations amidst residential areas, schools, and government institutions. The bombardment of Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must cease! Advertisement “In this regard, we are forced to inflict fire damage on military positions in Belgorod and Kursk. To avoid civilian casualties, we urge everyone to leave the cities immediately,” the statement reads. Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine said on Tuesday, March 12, that they had launched a cross-border attack into the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia and are engaged in active combat. Several hours after that statement, the Freedom of Russia Legion announced that the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region had reportedly been completely taken over by anti-Kremlin volunteers. Other Topics of Interest China Waits Beijing waits as Russia heads towards a fate similar to the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 after the costly Afghan war. In Russia's southwest, there are already restless "republics." “Putin’s army quickly escapes from the village, abandoning positions and leaving behind heavy equipment,” the statement of LSR read. Moscow denied that the fighters had made ground this week, and later posted a statement alleging it had repelled all incursions. On Wednesday, March 13, LSR fighters reported the destruction of a Russian control center, stating, “We are approaching a crisis for the defense industry of the bloody regime. Anyway, it does not work for defense, but for attack.” Advertisement

However, the LSR fighters did not specify the exact location of the destroyed Russian control center or the weapons used. Additionally, the Legion released a video message from two fighters situated in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk region. The Russian Freedom Legion had previously declared complete control of the settlement.

“We are fighting in Tyotkino... We are alive, we are tired, we are with you,” one fighter expressed in the video. Another Russian volunteer mentioned their ongoing advance through the village, amidst heavy shelling of the streets. “The streets are heavily shelled. We are still waiting for a local police officer with whom we need to talk, and local residents who need to be freed,” he explained. The video ended with the fighters proclaiming, “Glory to Ukraine - Glory to the Heroes.” Subsequently, LSR released another video depicting a morning clash with Russian forces, stating, “Putin’s troops tried to enter from the rear, but Legion attack aircraft repelled the attack and struck back.”