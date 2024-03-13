The Chernihiv District Court on Monday, March 11, convicted 15 Russian soldiers in absentia of war crimes committed against residents of Yahidne, Suspilne reports.

Less than two weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian soldiers forced 368 civilians, practically the entire population of the village, into the basement of the local school for 27 days, from March 5 to April 1, 2022.

The incident in the village near Chernihiv, less than 100 kilometers from the Russian border, became one of the symbols of the Russian occupation of Ukraine’s northern regions.

The prosecutors say that none of these soldiers are currently under Ukrainian control, and their exact location is unknown.

There were 69 children among the hostages being held with no toilet, no lighting and no ventilation. According to the testimonies of the victims, they had to live in unsanitary conditions for almost a month, and the Russians gave them almost no food.

Door to the basement prison in Yahidne.

During that time, 10 people died. There were no medicines or medical assistance in the basement. Another 17 residents of Yahidne were killed by Russian soldiers on the territory of the village.

Located at the intersection of important highways, where the road from Kyiv to Chernihiv intersects with the east-west district road, Yahidne was heavily damaged during active hostilities. For several weeks, the occupiers looted and destroyed the residents’ houses.