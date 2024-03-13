Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

June to July 2022

August to Semtember 2022

October to November 2022

December 2022 to January 2023



FEBRUARY 2023

Feb 1 120mm mortar hit private house in Yeline, Chernihiv region, killing four and wounding one. 17 120mm mortar strikes hit the area of Studenok, Sumy region, damage to private houses. S-300s, MLRs and artillery at 10 settlements in Donetsk region, seven killed, 15 injured, a cemetery, hospital, pharmacy and more than 20 residential buildings damaged.

Feb 2 Border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions hit with mortars again. Missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killed three and wounded 23 civilians, destroyed three four-story buildings, a children's clinic and a school damaged. Shelling of Komyshany, Kherson region, killed a woman and destroyed her house. Shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, wounded a State Emergency Service worker was wounded in the village of Kruhliakivsk, Kupiansk district. Settlements in Kherson region hit with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and UAVs, two killed, several wounded. An Iskander ballistic missile hit Kramatorsk, three killed, 20 injured, an apartment building destroyed, seven damaged.

Advertisement

Feb 3 65 hits across Kherson region using artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, killing at least two civilians and injuring nine. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region struck at night by artillery.

Feb 4 26 strikes on the Sumy region causing damage to homes and infrastructure. Missile and artillery strikes on Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Vuhledar, and Kurakhivka, Donetsk region, killing six and injuring 18, an outpatient clinic, a library, an administrative services center, a cultural center, a newspaper editorial office, and a post office, more than 40 houses and apartment blocks and infrastructure damaged. 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region struck with tank, rocket and tube artillery along the entire line of contact, 36 reports of the destruction of apartments and infrastructure objects. MLRS Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, damaging houses and farm buildings.

Advertisement

Other Topics of Interest Not Good. Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes.

Feb 5 Strikes using artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, IFVs and ATGMs on two neighborhoods and a shipbuilding enterprise in Kherson, killed on and one injured, serious damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. S-300 missile strikes on Kharkiv, destroyed part of a higher education institution, injuring four. Missiles hit a residential area of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, injuring five. Children from Luhansk region taken to Karelia, northwest Russia for “rest and recovery.”

Feb 6 37 strikes on settlements in Kherson region using artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks, injured four and damaged an educational institution and residential buildings. Three communities in the Sumy region hit with mortars.

Feb 7 Strikes on Bakhmut, Donetsk region, killed one and injured five. Overnight shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged powerlines cutting off pumps supplying water to 60,000 users. Video on social media shows Novoselivske, Luhansk region, now completely destroyed.

Feb 8 Three civilians killed and four injured, children’s rehabilitation center and residential houses destroyed by MLRS and mortar strikes in Kherson. Air and artillery strikes on settlements in the Kharkiv region, four killed and five injured, apartment blocks and houses damaged. Six communities struck by missiles in Donetsk region, nine private houses damaged. The coastal strip and water area of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region hit by artillery strikes. Missile strikes on Central Park of the city of Kharkiv.

Advertisement

Feb 9 Suburbs of Zaporizhzhia city, suffered heavy shelling destroying housing. Continued missile and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk, Hrodivka and Novoekonomichne, Donestk region, injured four, damaged a church and industrial enterprises.

Feb 10 A reactor unit at the Khmelnytsky NPP forced to shut down following large-scale attack on energy infrastructure by over 100 combined kamikaze drones, S-300 and cruise missiles in Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kharkiv regions, causing significant damage to thermal and hydroelectric plants.

Feb 11 More strikes on border areas of the Sumy region using artillery and mortars. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region struck with heavy artillery from occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. Combined Shahed drone, S-300 and Kh-101 missile strike on 15 communities in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions injured 12, destroyed infrastructure, cut-off water supplies and damaged civilian housing. Air-launched missile strike on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region destroyed civilian housing.

Advertisement

Feb 12 Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with artillery and MLRS, killing one and injuring two six apartment blocks, powerlines, a gas pipeline, a water supply company and a college building were damaged. Reports of deliberate draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir, threatening water supply and agriculture in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Kherson struck with cruise missiles, artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks injuring three and damaging private and public buildings. The water area and populated areas of Ochakiv and Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region. Bakhmut, Donetsk region shelled, one civilian killed, ten injured.

Feb 13 One killed, several wounded by artillery strike on Inhulets, Kherson region. Homes damaged by shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. One civilian and one wounded by shelling of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. More than 50 mortar and artillery shells fired border areas of Sumy region, damaging houses and powerlines.

Feb 14 Three killed, one injured and a healthcare facility, a humanitarian aid hub, and 15 private houses damaged by missile attacks on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A Shahed drone struck a sunflower oil storehouse polluted a nearby river.

Advertisement

The scene at Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region

Photo: social media

Feb 15 Heavy artillery strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery from area of the Kakhovka Reservoir. The bodies of 27 dead civilians found in liberated Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, all with signs of violent death. A high-rise residential building was damaged by a missile strike in Pokrovsk, two injured; Chasiv Yar hit with MLRS and tank fire, 12 houses, an enterprise, an industrial zone, and a gas pipeline were damaged – both in Donetsk region. Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, hit by tank, mortar, and artillery fire damaging apartment blocks and private houses. Kherson region attacked 38 times with MLRS, mortars, and artillery. Border areas of Sumy region hit with mortars and grenades dropped by drones.

Feb 16 A couple killed by strike on their home in Zmiivka, Kherson region. The heating network in Kherson city was damaged by nighttime shelling. Air and artillery strikes settlements near Kharkiv damaged houses, a bus depot and power lines. Strikes on the Kherson region injured three civilians and damaged a wharf, a botanical garden, and homes. Shahed drones anti-ship and cruise missiles hit infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad, Poltava and Lviv regions causing power outages. Six civilians killed and 13 injured in shelling of Pokrovsk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with missiles, one killed and seven injured.

Advertisement

Feb 17 Shelling of Kherson city and its suburbs, killed three, injured seven and damaged university buildings, a visa center and private houses. An S-300 missile attack hit infrastructure in Kharkiv city. Seven settlements in border areas of Sumy region damaged private and public buildings and infrastructure.

Feb 18 Four communities in Sumy region hit with 120mm mortars damaging houses, infrastructure and a cemetery. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with MLRS and artillery, a healthcare facility, two educational institutions, a lawyer's office, almost a dozen apartment blocks, and power grids damaged. Widescale shelling killed one and injured two in the Kharkiv region. A missile hit civilian cafés, shops and trolleybuses close to a military base in Khmelnytsky. Two cruise missiles fired on Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region flew dangerously close to the South Ukraine NPP. Three civilians killed and five injured by bombardment of Bakhmut and Ivanopil, Donetsk region.

Feb 19 Two women and a boy injured by shelling in the Kharkiv region, civilian enterprises, a fire and salvage unit, and a health facility damaged. Three border settlements in the Chernihiv region hit with 120mm mortars. Three killed, houses, gas and water pipelines damaged as a result of a strike in Burhunka, Kherson region. One killed and two multi-story buildings damaged by a missile strike on Druzhkivka, Donetsk. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, damaging powerlines and houses. Two civilians injured by artillery strikes in Bakhmut and Vozdvyzhenka, Donetsk region.

Feb 20 Iskander-K missiles damaged buildings in a suburb of Zaporizhzhia. Nikopol hit with heavy artillery three times destroyed buildings and injured more than a dozen civilians. Incendiary and phosphorous munitions hit the right bank of the Kherson region, five killed and almost twenty injured. Civilians killed in strikes on Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Feb 21 A missile strike on a market in Kherson city killed five and injured sixteen with a second strike hitting a bus stop killing six and wounding 12. A civilian was seriously injured by an S-300 strike on Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The Kherson suburb of Zymivnyk without electricity after a strike on an energy infrastructure object.

Feb 23 MLRS strikes on Volnovakha, Bahatyr, and Avdiivka, Donetsk region, injured three and damaged houses. Attacks on the Kherson region killed two and injured seven.

Feb 24 34 settlements in the Kherson region were struck with enemy artillery, injuring more than 10 and damaging apartment blocks, a pre-school building and a health facility. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by artillery destroying a gas pipeline and powerlines. Civilians injured by artillery strikes on Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Feb 25 Avdiivka, Donetsk region hit with artillery, tanks, an airstrike, and MLRS rockets destroyed a school, residential and industrial buildings. The border areas of Sumy region hit with artillery. A missile strike destroyed a clinic and houses in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Two emergency and rescue service workers injured by Russian shelling while making repairs from an earlier attack in Kherson.

Feb 26 Border areas of Sumy region hit with 120mm mortars. Border areas of the Kharkiv region hit with artillery damaging apartment blocks, houses and injuring more than 10 civilians. The Kherson region hit 78 times, casualties among civilians were reported, factories, residential areas, detached houses and apartment blocks damaged. Three killed and four injured in Bakhmut and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region by artillery strikes. 17 strikes hit Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging residential buildings, a restaurant, agas pipeline, and a powerline.

Feb 27 Border settlements of Sumy region hit with 11 120mm mortars. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit twice at night, damaging eight private houses, gas pipelines and powerlines. One killed and four injured by drone attacks on Khmelnytsky. A total of 14 Shahed UAVs attacked, 11 shot down. Zaporizhzhia struck with S-300 missiles overnight, civilian infrastructure damaged. Damage was reported. People were not injured.

Feb 28 One killed, houses and a kindergarten were damaged by shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Shelling of Kherson killed two, injured three. Border areas of the Sumy region hit with mortars 36 times. MLRS strikes on Ochakiv and Kutsurub killing one and injuring nine

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery three times, a hotel, three detached houses, and power lines were damaged.

MARCH 202

S-300 missile strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk region

Photo: Telegram

Mar 1 Strikes on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region and Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv region, injured three civilians and damaged apartment blocks. Heavy artillery bombardment on Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to a transport company and three industrial enterprises, road surface, gas pipeline and powerlines. Attacks across the Kherson region by mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles injured 11 and damaged residential buildings.

Mar 2 A drone strike on civilians queuing for humanitarian aid in Beryslav, Kherson region, injured nine people, including a child and damaged civil infrastructure. Artillery strikes on Bilozerka, Kherson region, injured two civilians. Major aircraft, artillery and MLRS strikes throughout the Zaporizhzhia region killed 12 and wounded eight and destroyed a school, housing, farm properties, produce warehouses and civil infrastructure. The coastal areas of the Mykolaiv region hit with MLRS.

Mar 3 Police and humanitarian volunteers carrying out evacuations in Zmiivka, Kherson region came under heavy fire, three civilians and two police officers injured their vehciles were destroyed.

Mar 4 120mm mortars and heavy artillery attacked border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Four killed by an Iskander-K missile strike on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia city. Two killed by MLRS and heavy artillery strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region’s district, a hotel, eight houses, farm buildings, a powerline and a gas pipeline damaged. Kharkiv, Kupyansk, and Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, shelled injuring three civilians and damaging nine residential buildings and a healthcare facility.

Mar 5 Heavy artillery struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region again – two injured, three businesses, five houses, a high-rise building and powerlines damaged. Two civilians killed and seven injured by shelling of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Seven border communities in the Sumy region hit by mortars and artillery.

Mar 6 Nikopol struck with heavy artillery, damaging three residential buildings and powerlines. A woman was injured when drones dropped explosives in Kozatske, Kherson region. Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Hryshyne, Vremivka, Dachne, Ivanivske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Lastochkyno, and Orlivka, Donetsk region struck with Kh-59 and S-300 missiles, MRLS, artillery, tanks, mortars, two killed and seven injured, 15 residential buildings and an educational institution damaged and destroyed. A civilian was injured by a landmine in Lyman, Donetsk region. Settlements in Kherson region hit with heavy artillery and the MLRS, three civilians including two children killed.

Mar 7 Four civilians injured by heavy artillery and MLRS strikes in the Kherson region, 18 apartment buildings damaged.

Mar 8 Kherson region hit by heavy artillery and MLRS 61 times, one wounded, residential buildings damaged. 138 civilians evacuated because of persistent shelling. Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery buildings and powerlines damaged.

Mar 9 Nikopol hit with heavy artillery three times, a 73-year-old man injured and a dozen private houses and three farm buildings damaged. Demolition of destroyed buildings in Mariupol increased, bodies left where they lay. Missile struck bus stop in Kherson city killing three civilians. Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia destroys powerlines to the NPP which switched to emergency generators and put power units into cold state. 15 missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv, debris injured four and damaged buildings caused power outages.

Mar 10 Two killed, three injured by shelling of Nikopol and Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region, bus depot, a three-story residential building, and powerlines were damaged. Missile and MLRS strikes on seven towns in Donetsk six civilians injured, a fire station, 12 multi-story buildings, shops and a gas pipeline damaged.

Mar 11 One person killed and four injured by shelling of six towns in the Donetsk region, houses damaged. An S-300 missile strike hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. 49 attacks on 19 settlements in the Donetsk region, two civilians killed, 14 injured, over seventy civilian objects destroyed and damaged including homes, factories, a monument, a gas pipeline, and powerlines. More artillery hits on the border areas of Sumy region. Three civilians killed and five injured in the Kherson region, over 300 hits by projectiles on residential areas, detached houses and apartment blocks.

Mar 12 Two civilians killed and seven wounded by shelling of Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A girl injured by shelling of Bilozerka, Kherson region on Sunday, March 12, injuring a girl. Shelling of border settlements in the Kharkiv region killed three and injured four and damaged residential buildings. MLRS strikes hit Ochakiv and the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv region damaging buildings and infrastructure.

Aftermath of a missile strike on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region

Photo: AFP

Mar 13 Residential buildings damaged and a woman was injured by shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. Avdiivka and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region hit with an airstrike artillery and MLRS, one killed and five injured, private houses, apartment blocks, and roadway destroyed. Two civilians injured by shelling of Kupiansk, and one man injured by a landmine in Izium, both in the Kharkiv region. Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, hit by missile killing one and injuring four. Kherson region hit 56 times by mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and UAVs, injuring eight and damaging houses and apartment buildings.

Mar 14 Debris from intercepted missiles damaged a kindergarten and several private houses in the Odesa region. Missile attack on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killed one and damaged six apartments. Air-launched missile attacks on Avdiivka, Ocheretyne, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk and Soledar, Donetsk region, killed three and wounded seven, a dozen houses and apartment buildings, a park and infrastructure were damaged. 93 attacks on Kherson region by heavy artillery and MLRS, one killed, six injured – another 88 civilians evacuated from the region.

Mar 15 Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region hit with Tornado-S MLRS, killed one and injured 16, damaging a school, five apartment buildings and 20 private houses. Heavy artillery and MLRS strikes on Kherson region, wounded three, damaged housing and civilian infrastructure. Massive shelling of Kharkiv region, killed three and wounded two, destroyed a fire and rescue station, two industrial areas, shops, and houses were damaged. 74 more civilians evacuated from liberated areas of Kherson.

Mar 16 Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region struck with the MLRS, two killed, six injured, including a foreign humanitarian volunteer, 19 houses, a school and an enterprise damaged.

Mar 17 Air-launched missile strikes on residential areas in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, destroyed a five-story building killing its occupants. Settlements in Kherson region hit with mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks, UAV, and anti-tank guided weapons, damaging a health facility, houses and apartment blocks, one civilian killed. Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk, Kharkiv region hit with S-300 missiles and heavy artillery, wounding eight, 20 houses damaged.

Mar 18 Kramatorsk, Donetsk region hit a public park with cluster munitions, killing two civilians and injuring eight. The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions were hit 18 times. Artillery and MLRS hit Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, six injured. Kherson region hit with heavy artillery and MLRS.

Mar 19 Kherson region hit with another heavy artillery and MLRS bombardment on residential areas, destroying houses and apartment blocks, eight civilians injured. Seven communities in border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, hit with 120 mm mortars and explosives from drones, damaging a dairy farm. Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, where only elderly people remain, hit with artillery. Artillery aimed at a residential building in Bilozerka, Kherson region, injured a woman. Widespread shelling of 12 settlements in the Donetsk region, almost 30 civilians, including four police officers injured and 115 civilian objects damaged or destroyed. MLRS strikes continue to destroy Bakhmut.

Mar 20 S-300 missile strikes attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, killing three and wounding two, civilian and residential infrastructure in two districts, a restaurant and the regional center were damaged.

Mar 21 A residential building damaged by a missile strike in Odesa, injuring five and partially destroying a residential building. Shelling on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, wounded two and destroyed houses. Basove, Kharkiv region, shelled damaging local power transmission lines. A teenage boy from Lysychansk, Luhansk region, reported being deported to Russia.

An improvised Russian dam on the Krasna River, near Krasnorichensk, Luhansk region flooded homes and farms on low lying areas.

Mar 22 Twelve killed by an eight-drone attack on the Kyiv region. Two five-story dormitories and a three-story building of a professional lyceum in Rzhyshchiv and three people including an ambulance driver killed and seven injured in Obukhiv. A missile strike on a multi-story building in Zaporizhzhia, killed three and injured more than 30.

Mar 23 An administrative building, a residential house, local history museum, a newspaper editorial office and a church destroyed by missile strike on Beryslav, Kherson region. Kramatorsk and the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant were hit by airstrikes, killing five and injuring six, houses, and commercial buildings were damaged. Strikes on fifteen settlements in the Donetsk region, damaging more than ten buildings including a church. Four communities in the Sumy region were hit with explosive items dropped by UAVs.

Mar 24 The border area of Chernihiv region hit with 120mm mortars, killing a local resident and destroying his house. The city of Kherson shelled, killing one and injuring one. Bilopillia, Sumy region hit with massive bombardment, one killed, two injured, a police building, three schools, a kindergarten, and an agricultural enterprise were destroyed. Bilozerka, Kherson region, hit with MLRS, killing one and injuring four. S-300 missile strike on civilian “point of invincibility” killed three and injured five in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with five Shahed drones damaged infrastructure.

Mar 25 Two murdered civilians found in a farm near Izium, Kharkiv region. Six border communities in the Sumy region were hit with mortars, artillery and grenade launchers, homes and infrastructure damaged. A queue of civilians at a humanitarian aid station in Korabelny, Kherson region, hit with missiles five injured. Two civilians injured by landmine explosions near Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, and Shchurivka, Kharkiv region. 119 settlements in eight regions hit with - mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 air defense missiles, UAVs, Oniks anti-ship missiles, and tactical aircraft, 16 killed and 24 injured, infrastructure facilities, houses and apartment buildings, as well as a medical facility were damaged. 59 citizens evacuated from liberated areas of the Kherson region.

Mar 26 Two border villages in the Chernihiv region hit with mortars, homes damaged. MLRS cluster munition strikes targeted residential buildings in Avdiivka and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Shelling of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, damaged residential and commercial premises. In Siversk, Donetsk region, a railway station building and several nearby private houses were damaged by an artillery strike. UAV strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured one and damaged an apartment block

Mar 27 UAVs dropped more than six munitions containing chloropicrin (a banned chemical) in the Donetsk region. At least two were killed and 29 injured by missile strikes on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, administrative and office buildings, five apartment blocks and seven private buildings destroyed. 17 border area settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential and administrative buildings. Over 20 heavy artillery and MLRS attacks in Kherson region damaged residential and administrative buildings. 43 civilians evacuated from liberated areas in the Kherson region.

Mar 28 A pensioner injured, houses and a kindergarten damaged by a missile strike on Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. Mortar and artillery strikes on Kherson, hit a hospital and post office. One civilian killed and 34 injured in shelling of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

Mar 29 Kherson region hit 34 times aircraft and artillery, injuring one person, damaged residential neighborhoods. 82 more citizens evacuated from liberated areas of Kherson region. Vuhledar, Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region hit by artillery and MLRS, five wounded, houses and infrastructure damaged. Nine settlements in the Kharkiv region hit by mortar, artillery and tank fire.

Mar 31 Marhanets, Dnepropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery and UAVs, several farm buildings damaged. Two injured, three residential buildings and a cemetery damaged by a missile attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region - a mother and baby rescued from under rubble. Six S-300 missiles and 10 Shahed UAVs hit Kharkiv city, two killed, residential buildings damaged. 61 civilians evacuated from liberated areas of Ukraine.